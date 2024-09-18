BLACKPINK's Jennie has fans guessing with intriguing 12-hour-timer on website days after signing with Columbia Records

BLACKPINK's Jennie has set the K-pop world abuzz with a tantalizing countdown timer on her personal website. The clock, set to end at 8 AM KST on September 19 (7 PM EST on September 18 for international fans), has fans brimming with excitement and speculation about what the global star might unveil next.

This intriguing development follows Jennie’s recent high-profile signing with Columbia Records, a prestigious division of Sony Music Entertainment. Joining the ranks of music royalty like Beyoncé, Adele, and Harry Styles, Jennie’s partnership with Columbia Records has fueled excitement about her future solo endeavors. In her announcement, she hinted at new music on the horizon, potentially dropping as early as October, which only adds to the anticipation surrounding the countdown.

The countdown timer’s unveiling has fans abuzz, with many believing it might signal the release of Jennie’s next big single. In 2023, Jennie made her acting debut alongside The Weekend and Lily Rose Depp in The Idol. Though the show received mixed reviews, her OST, One of the Girls became a chartbuster. Additionally, her last solo track, You & Me, was released in October 2023, making this upcoming reveal even more tantalizing. The anticipation is palpable, with fans eagerly speculating and trending hashtags to amplify the hype surrounding the countdown.

Earlier in the day, Jennie fueled the excitement further by sharing an Instagram story with a heartfelt message: “I miss you BLINKs (BLACKPINK's beloved fanbase).” Adding to the intrigue, she was recently spotted hanging out with GOT7's BamBam in LA, leaving fans to speculate about her possible appearance on the latter's talk show, Bam's House. Moreover, just days ago, a fan clip shared by a Chinese fan surfaced showing her allegedly working on a new project.

As the countdown approaches its final moments, the excitement continues to build. Fans are left eagerly awaiting what Jennie will unveil next, with hopes that this could be the start of another major hit in her solo career. The countdown’s end promises to be a thrilling moment for Jennie’s fans across the globe, marking a new chapter in her already stellar career.