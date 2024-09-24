BLACKPINK's 2025 comeback and world tour confirmed by YG Entertainment returning after 3 years

BLACKPINK will be making their full-group comeback and embarking on a world tour in 2025. YG Entertainment has officially confirmed this exciting news in a recent statement.

According to YG Entertainment, as of September 24th, BLACKPINK’s How You Like That dance performance video has surpassed 1.7 billion views on YouTube, achieving this milestone around 2 AM. This remarkable feat comes approximately 4 years and 2 months after its release on July 6, 2020, establishing it as the first and most-viewed K-pop choreography video to date.

YG Entertainment added, "In 2025, BLACKPINK plans to have a full group comeback and visit their fans on their world tour,” much to the delight of their fans. YG Entertainment is continuing to promote BLACKPINK’s 2025 schedule, maintaining consistency with their previous announcement. This has fans hopeful that there will be no delays in their plans.

BLACKPINK stands as the undeniable YouTube Queen, making a remarkable impact in the history of K-pop girl groups. Their official YouTube channel features four videos that have surpassed 1.7 billion views, including DDU-DU DDU-DU which has 2.2 billion views, Kill This Love (2 billion views), and BOOMBAYAH with 1.7 billion views.

The impressive view count of BLACKPINK’s choreography videos is a hallmark of their success, reflecting the intense interest from global fans in their performances. The music video for How You Like That recently surpassed 1.3 billion views, continuing to capture attention and generating excitement for future trends.

How You Like That carries a message of rising above any circumstance. It won the Song of the Summer award at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards and topped YouTube’s Global Top Summer Song chart that same year.

The music video for the song, directed by Seo Hyun Seung, set multiple records on YouTube upon its release. It achieved the highest number of views during a premiere, garnered 86.3 million views within the first 24 hours, and became the fastest video to reach both 100 million and 200 million views on the platform.

The track was the first pre-release single from BLACKPINK's debut studio album, The Album. Released to great acclaim, The Album debuted at number one on the Gaon Album Chart and sold 1,092,550 copies in its first month, making it the best-selling album by a female act in South Korea at that time and the first in the chart's history to surpass one million sales.

It also debuted at number two on the US Billboard 200, moving 110,000 units, marking it as the highest-charting female Korean album and the highest-charting album by an all-female group since Danity Kane's Welcome to the Dollhouse (2008).

