What is BLACKPINK's Jisoo's ideal type? Influenza star shares ‘considerate and understanding’ as qualities in potential boyfriend

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is currently gearing up to make her acting comeback with the upcoming zombie drama Newtopia (previously known as Influenza). Ahead of the highly-anticipated premiere, in a recent interview, she discussed her ideal type, saying she wants to be with somebody who is considerate and understanding.

For the promotion of her upcoming drama Newtopia, Jisoo recently appeared in an interview with Marie Claire. When asked to describe the character traits she finds attractive in a partner, the BLACKPINK member answered, “Someone who knows to acknowledge. Acknowledging something different from themselves shows that they have a big heart”.

Discussing her ideal type, the K-pop star revealed that it’s important that the person who respects others is considerate and understanding. She added that her preferred person should have secured self-esteem that allows them to willingly lower themselves when needed.

"I think people who courageously acknowledge their mistakes or shortcomings are also beautiful”, said Jisoo. Overall, the FLOWER hitmaker’s ideal type is someone with a relaxed inner self.

Since the beginning of her K-pop career in 2016 till now, Jisoo has only been in one confirmed relationship. Back in August 2023, YG Entertainment announced that the BLACKPINK member is dating My Name fame actor Ahn Bo Hyun. Their budding romance was well-received by the fans.

However, just two months later in October 2023, the two Korean stars confirmed their breakup. Their agencies revealed that Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun’s relationship naturally became distant due to their busy schedules.

On the work front, Jisoo is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming drama Newtopia, co-starring Park Jung Min. The series is set to premiere sometime this year. Meanwhile, the K-pop idol seems to be focusing on her acting career more than ever.

She has recently wrapped up the filming schedule for her first film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, starring Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and more A-list Korean actors.

In 2025, she is set to resume group activities for BLACKPINK’s highly-anticipated comeback and a world tour following a new album release. Meanwhile, she is also focusing on her solo music career under her new agency BLISSOO.

