BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop's Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint wraps filming; Director says, 'will exceed imagination'

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set to make her big screen debut with the upcoming novel adaptation film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint. She will star alongside seasoned actors Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, and more in this film. According to the latest reports, the stars have ended their six-month-long shooting schedule.

Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, and Ahn Hyo Seop starrer upcoming film Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint director confirms filming wrap

On May 28, the director of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, Kim Byung Woo, confirmed that the filming schedule has ended for this upcoming film. He also expressed his gratitude towards all the actors and staff members who have rigorously put their utmost effort into creating the film over the past six months.

Alongside a few inside photos from the set, the director penned, “This movie will exceed your imagination and expectation.”

Know more about BLACKPINK's Jisoo's debut film Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint is an upcoming film starring BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Nana, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, Shin Seung Ho, and more.

Adapted from a web novel by author Sing Shong, this movie revolves around the mysterious story of an office worker named Kim Dok Ja. When he begins reading a new novel, Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World, with the main character, Yoo Joong Hyuk, suddenly his world turns upside down as the story transforms into a reality for him.

Armed with the realization that only he knows the ending in this fictional world that suddenly becomes a reality, Dok Ja attempts to change the course of the story.

Ahn Hyo Seop, known for Business Proposal, Dr. Romantic, and more dramas, will star as Kim Dok Ja, while The King: Eternal Monarch actor Lee Min Ho will transform into Yoo Joong Hyuk.

Chae Soo Bin known for The Fabulous, will play Yoo Sang Ah, Kim Dok Ja’s co-worker, who enters the other world with him and becomes his great strength.

In addition, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, who is also set to appear in another drama called Influenza, will take on the role of Lee Ji Hye in this film. She is a character in the novel world and stays with Yoo Joong Hyuk to overcome many hardships together.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is now scheduled to hit theaters in the summer of 2025.

