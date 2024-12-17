BLACKPINK’s Jisoo personally denies headlining rumors for Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo was rumored that she will be headlining the Empire Music Fest 2025. However, the K-pop idol personally addressed the news and denied her performance at the show.

On December 17, 2024, BLACPINK’s Jisoo came to the fan communication platform LYSN Bubble and directly addressed the news circulating about her alleged performance. Earlier, it was announced that she would be headlining the Empire Music Fest 2025. In the message, the K-pop star addressed rumors by stating she had heard about a sudden performance being planned and quickly clarified that it was untrue, joking that she rushed to debunk it with a laugh.

Since establishing her own label, Blisoo, in February, Jisoo has focused primarily on her acting career. She recently completed filming for the movie Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, starring alongside big names in the industry, Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more. She is also set to appear in a new K-drama titled Newtopia alongside Park Jeong Min. Moreover, it has recently been announced that Jisoo will also be starring in the drama Monthly Boyfriend opposite Seo In Guk.

Meanwhile, Jisoo has been preparing to resume her activities as a solo artist. She has revealed that her album will be released faster than expected. Following her successful solo debut last March with solo album ME alongside the title track FLOWER, which received widespread love, fans are eager to see what she will bring this time.

Following the end of BLACKPINK's exclusive contracts with YG Entertainment, the members have concentrated on individual activities this year. Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé have all been actively promoting as solo artists. Jennie captured attention with Mantra, while Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the viral song APT. Now, as the last member to go solo, anticipation is high to see if Jisoo will follow her bandmates' success as a solo artist.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is expected to resume full-group activities with YG Entertainment in 2025, including a comeback and a world tour, which has already stirred excitement among fans.

