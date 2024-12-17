Did Hyun Bin fall in love with Son Ye Jin during Crash Landing on You filming? Father of one reveals

Hyun Bin, the popular South Korean actor, appeared in the variety show Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup and revealed his feelings for his wife, Son Ye Jin. The actor shared the time when the two started dating each other. Hyun Bin guest-starred in the show to promote his upcoming movie Harbin.

On December 17, 2024, the preview for Hyun Bin’s appearance in comedian Shin Dong Yeob’s YouTube talk show Zzanbro Shin Dong Yup was released. In the short video, Shin Dong Yeob addressed the speculation surrounding when Hyun Bin's feelings for Son Ye Jin began, referencing his seemingly awkward behavior around her in the past. Hyun Bin dismissed the assumptions, clarifying that it wasn’t the case then; drawing laughter from the audience.

The show also shared a lighthearted video selfie of the pair during the promotional tour for their 2018 film The Negotiation, where they first worked together. Following the film, rumors of their romance emerged when they were spotted at a supermarket in Los Angeles, though both denied the claims.

Speculation resurfaced in 2019 during the airing of Crash Landing on You, where they played lovers. Despite their undeniable chemistry, they denied any off-screen relationship. It was only on January 1, 2021, that Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin confirmed their romance, revealing their feelings developed after the drama concluded.

The actor will be talking about his new movie Harbin, and fellow cast members Park Jung Min, Jeon Yeo Been, and Park Hoon will also join. Directed and written by Woo Min Ho, the film is set to hit theaters on December 24, 2024.

Hyun Bin takes on the role of General Ahn Jung Geun, the revered Korean independence activist renowned for assassinating Itō Hirobumi, Japan's first Prime Minister, in 1909. The rest of the cast includes Park Jung Min, Jo Woo Jin, Jeon Yeo Been, Yoo Jae Myung, and Lee Dong Wook, among others.

Set in 1909, during Japan's colonization of Korea, Harbin follows Ahn Jung Geun, the sole survivor of a bloody battle, as he leads a daring mission to assassinate Itō Hirobumi, a symbol of Japanese oppression. To succeed, Ahn and his comrades must infiltrate Russia, gather resources, and outwit relentless enemies. With escalating risks, relentless pursuit, and the mission on the brink of failure, the film explores the sacrifices made for Korea’s independence and the high cost of freedom.

