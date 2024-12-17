BLACKPINK's Jisoo rumored to headline Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong with BIGBANG's G-Dragon; know more

BLACKPINK's Jisoo and BIGBANG's G-Dragon are rumored to headline the upcoming Empire Music Fest 2025 in Hong Kong. Although the news is yet to be confirmed by the artists' respective agencies, reports suggest that these two K-pop superstars are currently gearing up for their performance. In addition, according to the organizers, the FLOWER singer will also introduce new songs at this upcoming festival.

According to MSI Group, Jisoo will headline the Empire Music Fest 2025, which is set to take place on January 5 and 6 at the AsiaWorld-Expo Arena (Hall 1) in Hong Kong. The organizers reportedly stated that the BLACKPINK member would unveil new solo songs during her performance and interact with the fans afterward.

On the other hand, the 'King of K-pop' G-Dragon is also rumored to join her as another headliner. While making his comeback with POWER, the BIGBANG member announced his partnership with Indie label EMPIRE, the main organizer behind this upcoming music fest. So his attendance is rather expected.

Meanwhile, many think Jisoo might have also signed with the American label to pursue her solo career and manage overseas promotions. If the speculation is confirmed, the duo will take their relationship from YG labelmates to EMPIRE.

All eyes are now on the confirmation of their performance at the Empire Music Fest 2025.

Meanwhile, Jisoo hasn't had a solo release since FLOWER. A few days ago, she revealed on Instagram Live that her solo album would arrive faster than expected as it is now in the final stage of preparation. On the other hand, the BLACKPINK member is keeping rather busy with her acting career. Her TV comeback drama Newtopia is expected to premiere in January 2025. She will be seen in the exciting role of Park Jung Min's girlfriend in this zombie series. Her first-ever film, Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, will also hit theaters in the summer of 2025.

Back in October, G-Dragon made his solo comeback after 7 years with a smash-hit single, POWER. A few days later, he released HOME SWEET HOME in collaboration with his BIGBANG bandmates Taeyang and Daesung. He is now gearing up to launch his own variety show next year.

