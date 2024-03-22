BLACKPINK's Kill This Love instrumental sets the stage for Virat Kohli at RCB unboxing event

Amidst electrifying anticipation, BLACKPINK's iconic track Kill This Love instrumental echoed through the stadium as cricket legend Virat Kohli graced the stage at the RCB unboxing event. The synergy of sports and K-pop culture captivated audiences, marking an unforgettable moment in entertainment history.

BLACKPINK’s Kill This Love instrumental sets stage for Virat Kohli

Ahead of the much-awaited IPL series, during the RCB unboxing event held at a stadium in Bangalore, India, BLACKPINK's iconic track Kill This Love instrumental took center stage. The electrifying beat of the song reverberated through the venue, creating an atmosphere of excitement and anticipation.

Take a look at the video here;

The moment became even more memorable as legendary cricketer, Virat Kohli, graced the stage. As the instrumental played, fans were thrilled to witness the convergence of sports and music, with the powerful rhythm amplifying the energy of the event. BLACKPINK's global hit served as the perfect soundtrack for the occasion, further enhancing the celebratory ambiance.

This fusion of cricket and K-pop showcased the universal appeal of music, uniting fans from different backgrounds in a shared experience of enjoyment and entertainment.

More details about BLACKPINK’s recent activities

Towards the end of 2023, YG Entertainment secured exclusive group contracts for all four members of BLACKPINK, affirming their commitment to the group's activities. However, Jisoo, Jennie, and Lisa have embarked on new solo ventures by establishing their own labels: BLISOO, ODD ATELIER, and LLOUD, respectively. Each label aims to explore diverse genres and fields, promising to share the unique happiness and creativity of its founder.

Advertisement

Jennie's solo endeavor kicked off with the release of Slow Motion, a collaboration with Matt Champion, marking her first solo project since establishing ODD ATELIER. The track swiftly garnered attention, setting new records for the talented artist.

Meanwhile, Lisa is set to make her acting debut in Hollywood, confirmed as a cast member for the television series White Lotus Season 3. The announcement has generated considerable excitement among fans eager to see her showcase her talents on the international stage.

As for Rosé, anticipation continues to mount for her highly anticipated solo comeback, with the singer dropping hints and exploring options for her solo representation. Fans eagerly await the next chapter in BLACKPINK's journey as each member ventures into exciting new territory.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie reportedly preparing to release full solo album soon after Apartment 404 appearance; Details