BLACKPINK’s Lisa, BTS’ Jungkook, and more; Korean soloists who have surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams

BLACKPINK’s Lisa took the internet by storm when her hit track MONEY crossed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Similarly, BTS’ Jungkook made a Guinness Record with his song SEVEN breaking a 1 billion Spotify record as the fastest K-pop track to achieve the feat.

Over the years, as many K-pop idols sought a solo journey aside from group activities, Spotify streams became a milestone for their career, cementing their influence in the global music scene. So, let’s check out some of the biggest K-pop stars who have created the same history with their hit songs.

1. BLACKPINK’s Lisa

BLACKPINK member Lisa made headlines when her track MONEY surpassed 1 billion Spotify streams. It was a phenomenal moment for the K-pop star as well as her fans, furthering her popularity as a global superstar.

The hit track was released on November 9, 2021, as the second single from her debut album LALISA, which brilliantly portrayed her extraordinary rapping and dancing skills.

The Thai K-pop idol’s supporters rejoiced as this track became one of the most popular K-pop solos ever. MONEY not only generated huge album sales but also entered the book of Guinness World Records as the first K-pop solo song to reach 1 billion streams on Spotify, shortly after the title track LALISA from the same album followed suit. What a huge achievement for the talented Lisa!

2. BTS’ Jimin

BTS member Jimin’s debut studio album FACE shattered commendable records with a current 1.8 billion Spotify streams, becoming the fastest K-pop male artist to achieve the feat since its release. On March 24, 2023, the Closer Than This singer released his first EP FACE, which became an instant hit, evidenced by its sensational streaming numbers.

The EP features a total of 6 songs - Like Crazy and its English version, Face-off, Interlude: Dive, Alone, and Set Me Free Pt.2. While the album created such a milestone, the title track Like Crazy debuted at no.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Jimin’s remarkable EP FACE reportedly secured more than 250000 second-week album sales. ARMYs queued up to congratulate the K-pop superstar as he entered the Guinness Book, breaking the previous record of his fellow bandmate Jungkook.

3. BTS’ Jungkook

Another talented member Jungkook of the mega K-pop group BTS shook the world as his song SEVEN entered the Billions Club of Spotify in February 2024. The smash hit track achieved the feat just 7 months after its release. Previously, Jungkook set a new Guinness record with his three super-hit songs - Stay Alive, Left and Alive, and Dreamers which he sang for the 2022 FIFA World Cup together hitting 1 billion streams, breaking BLACKPINK’s Lisa’a same record in the past.

The all-rounder Makane of BTS knows no boundaries when it comes to captivating the fans with his incomparable talent of producing songs that go on to make history.

4. BLACKPINK Jennie

BLACKPINK’s main rapper and vocalist Jennie is the new addition to this list as her debut track SOLO, You & Me, and One Of The Girls together hit 1 billion Spotify streams, making her the first female K-pop soloist to achieve the feat without a released album.

The IT girl of K-pop seemed to be basking in the historical success, solidifying her dominance in the real Korean music industry. Jennie is the fourth female soloist to achieve the milestone alongside her fellow bandmate Lisa, nations’ younger sister IU, and SNSD Taeyeon.

5. IU

In 2021, IU reportedly became the first K-pop female soloist to achieve 1 billion Spotify streams across all credits. As the singer continues to create more phenomenal music with the latest album being The Winning, fans expect to witness the K-pop soloist hit more milestones in the future.

6. SNSD Taeyeon

In 2022, the SNSD superstar Taeyoen achieved a whopping 1 billion Spotify streams across her all credits, making her the only Girls’ Generation (SNSD) member and the second female K-pop soloist to achieve the feat.

What a phenomenal moment for these brilliant K-pop artists and also their fans. As the superstars continue to shine bright in their respective careers, K-pop soars high as one of the best music industries in the world that produces many talented artists.

