BLACKPINK’s Lisa drops head-turning looks from Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearance; shares backstage PIC with Gigi Hadid

BLACKPINK’s Lisa’s debut at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is the talk of the K-pop world right now. The ROCKSTAR singer channeled her fierce persona once again, taking over the runway with an energetic performance. With her daring fashion choices, Lisa once again proved why she is considered a top K-pop fashionista.

On October 17, a day after her iconic performance, the BLACKPINK rapper took to Instagram to share her head-turning looks, which are now making waves in the fashion world. For her debut appearance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the K-pop idol showcased three different looks. On the iconic pink carpet, she took the lingerie aesthetic to a whole new level.

Lisa stunned in a rhinestone-encrusted Victoria’s Secret bralette paired with black shorts. She elevated the ensemble with a sheer cape embroidered with a wing design that trailed elegantly on the ground. Needless to say, she looked every bit the pink carpet royalty.

In her next carousel, Lisa shared the looks from her ROCKSTAR performance that created an unbelievable buzz in the global entertainment world. For her debut stage at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, the BLACKPINK rapper donned a black-moto-inspired outfit. She completed the look with a 3D-printed bra with wings design and a star in the middle. For her matching Jacket and mini-skirt, Lisa went sustainable, using thousands of soda can tabs to create the patterns.

Of course, the highlight part was her custom Lisa belt which fans got to have a close look at in her Instagram post. In the same carousel, she shared a black and white photo that has landed in the headlines. In the pic, she is seen having a backstage chit-chat with supermodel Gigi Hadid who opened the show on this day.

In her caption, Lisa wrote, “Such an honor to be opening this big comeback for Victoria’s Secret fashion show! Thank you to the VS team and my team for creating this ICONIC moment with me."

In her latest Instagram post, she shared her daring lingerie looks from Moonlit Floor performance. In a striking cut-out lace bodysuit, Lisa looked out of this world. As seen in her post, with the unique wings, she channeled the iconic VS aesthetic while still maintaining her edgy style.

