EXO's Suho, Hyolyn leave for India concerts; get spotted at airport ahead of Mumbai and Bengaluru shows for K-Wave Fest

Indian fans can’t keep calm as they will witness Suho's live performances for the first time, with Hyolyn returning for her second appearance. The K-pop idols are set to make their Mumbai concert debut on October 18 for the highly-anticipated K-Wave Festival and will visit Bengaluru on October 20. The EXO member was spotted at the airport leaving for India, meanwhile, the SISTAR star shared a record of her airport fit with an Instagram update.

On October 17, just a day before the K-Wave Festival, Suho and Hyolyn were seen getting ready for their India visit. The EXO member was spotted leaving South Korea from the Incheon airport where he greeted the fans with a ‘Hwaiting’ sign.

On the other hand, Hyloyn took to her Instagram and shared a bunch of photos from the airport. In the caption, she penned, “I’m going to India to meet you. Wait for it. Finally! See you soon Indian BAEs”. (her fandom name)

Check out Suho’s airport clips and Hyolyn’s Instagram post here:

Meanwhile, K-pop fans in India are extremely excited for the D-day. This is the first time that Suho is set to visit India for a festival performance and will mark Hyolyn's second appearance. On October 18, with a concert in Bayview Lawns, the K-pop stars will kickstart their Mumbai show.

Then on October 20, they will fly to Bangalore to meet fans at the Phoenix Marketcity (back area). Both these K-pop stars boast decades of on-stage experience. Their upcoming India concerts promise a vibrant experience unlike anything fans have witnessed before.

See the details of their K-Wave Festival concerts here:

Suho, the leader of the dynamic K-pop boy band EXO, is known for his many talents. Aside from a successful career with the group, he also had a flawless solo discography. On March 30, 2020, with the release of his first extended play Self-Portrait, the singer kickstarted his solo career. Then in 2023, he added his second solo album Grey Suit to his discography. Then back in June 2024, he made his comeback with his third mini-album 1 to 3.

On the work front, Hyolyn, the former SISTAR member, is known for her unique presence. Previously in 2021, she made a surprise cameo at the K-Pop India contest. Since then fans have been eagerly looking forward to her solo concert, which is not far away from coming true now.

