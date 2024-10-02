BLACKPINK's Rosé announces solo comeback with new album rosie; set to release on December 6

BLACKPINK's Rosé announced her solo comeback with a teaser introducing her upcoming studio album rosie which is all geared up to release this December. Rosé made her solo debut in 2021 with the single album R. This will be the first time since solo debut that the idol would be returning with a solo comeback. She also expressed her feelings about her upcoming album with the fans.

On October 2, BLACKPINK's Rosé dropped teasers for her new studio album rosie which is set to drop on December 6. The teaser posters gave a glimpse of the concept of the upcoming album.

See the teasers below.

