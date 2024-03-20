BLACKPINK’s Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo script history as first K-pop group members to amass 400 million Spotify streams on solo tracks

BLACKPINK members Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo all made their solo debut with successful releases, breaking many records, and topping many charts. However, as they fly solo, the group becomes the first K-pop band to amass 400 million Spotify streams on at least one song by each member. As they keep scripting new history, let’s have a look at all the songs by the girls, which achieved the impressive feat.

1. Jennie’s SOLO

BLACKPINK’s main rapper Jennie stepped into the world of soloists with her debut single SOLO. Released on November 12, 2018, the track’s immaculate lyrics literally capture the K-pop idol’s announcement to embark on a solo journey. The song became an instant hit among fans worldwide, evidenced by its exceptional streaming numbers.

In 2022, almost three years and nine months later, the song finally hit the 400 million streams mark on Spotify, proving Jennie’s capability as a K-pop superstar.

2. Lisa’s MONEY and LALISA

Lisa’s hit track MONEY from her solo album LALISA achieved an impressive 400 million Spotify streams within 184 days of its release on September 10, 2021, breaking her group’s own record of How You Like That, which achieved the feat in 274 days.

Advertisement

With this remarkable success, Lisa also became the fastest female soloist with a K-pop act that hit the commendable mark, solidifying her status as a global icon.

Shortly after, the title track LALISA also followed suit, making her the only K-pop soloist who has 400 million Spotify streams on all tracks from an album.

3. Rosé’s On The Ground

Rosé sailed on a solo journey on March 12, 2021, when she unveiled her debut solo album R, with two tracks Gone, and On The Ground.

However, with an addictive beat and angelic voice by Rosé, On The Ground soared high to the top charts, reaffirming her status as a K-pop superstar. On March 17, 2024, 36 months 6 days after its release the song racked up a commendable 400 million streams on Spotify.

With this achievement, Rosé set a new unprecedented standard for success in K-pop alongside Jennie and Lisa.

4. Jisoo’s FLOWER

BLACKPINK’s eldest Jisoo was the last member to venture into a solo voyage. Her highly-anticipated debut single FLOWER from the album ME was released on March 31, 2023, and became a fan favorite like a storm. The groovy dance performance and addictive chorus combined with Jisoo’s evergreen beauty brought swift success for this smash-hit track.

Jisoo closely follows Rosé as, on March 18, 2024, FLOWER finally eclipsed 400 million Spotify streams after 354 days of its drop, ranking right after Lisa’s MONEY. This success comes after the album ME, which also hit the 400 million mark totaled by the two tracks FLOWER and All Eyes on Me.

BLACKPINK members' latest activities

Lately, all four members have focused on solo activities that transcend music, fashion, beauty, TV, and more. With each of them establishing agencies followed by their individual contract expiration with YG Entertainment, brought in more expectations from the members.

First, Jennie launched her own label named OA or ODDATELIER, shortly after Lisa followed suit with LLOUD. Jisoo also joined the voyage with her freshly formed agency BLISSOO. Rosé has yet to disclose her label, but speculations are in as the idol has signaled toward her new phase on multiple occasions.

Advertisement

These four extraordinary and all-rounder idols continue to prove their influence as K-pop titans, while their group BLACKPINK also collects numerous records, that have never been achieved in the history of K-pop.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie declines offer to star in Ji Chang Wook, Park Bo Gum’s new variety show My Name is Gabriel