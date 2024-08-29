BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s R becomes FIRST album by a female Korean soloist to surpass 800 million streams on Spotify

Rosé from BLACKPINK is making waves as a leading K-pop solo artist. Her debut album, R, has reached an incredible milestone of 800 million streams on Spotify. This achievement makes her the first female Korean soloist to hit this mark, and she accomplished it with just a two-track album!

According to updates on August 29, Rosé’s solo debut album R has surpassed a whopping 800 million streams on Spotify. With this, it is now the first album by a Korean female soloist to achieve the feat. Fans can’t help but rejoice as the BLAKCPINK vocalist managed to reach the milestone with a two-track album. showing her extreme influence as a soloist. The album includes her debut title track On The Ground and the b-side Gone.

In addition, released on March 12, 2021, Rosé has hit this impressive steam count within 3 years 5 months, and 17 days.

Congratulations Rosé!

Back in 2021, Rosé became the second BLACKPINK member to make her solo debut following her bandmate Jennie. On March 12, she released her two-track album R, led by On The Ground and B-side Gone.

The title track, On The Ground, infused with electro-pop vibes, was crafted specifically for a worldwide audience, reflecting the group's growing international presence. Featuring synth-pop touches throughout, the song draws deeply from the singer's personal struggles and her journey to overcome them. This emotionally charged, gradual build-up of a song helped establish Rosé as a modern pop icon.

Meanwhile, the B-side Gone perfectly captures the breathy softness of Rosé’s voice. It is a soft rock-infused romantic ballad that explores the BLACKPINK member’s feelings toward a lost love as the bygone days keep haunting her memories.

Watch Rosé’s music videos for On The Ground and Gone here:

On the work front, Rosé recently signed an exclusive management contract with THE BLACK LABEL, a YG Entertainment subsidiary founded by BLACKPINK’s longtime producer Teddy. Although she hasn’t had a solo music release in a long time, she has assured fans that she will soon make a comeback.

Meanwhile, recently, she has also sung her first OST for Lee Min Ho starrer Pachinko 2. Now, she is set to reunite with her bandmates in 2025 to make a BLACKPINK comeback.

