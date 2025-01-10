BLACKPINK's Lisa shares 'couple watch' PIC with mystery man; Fans speculate it's rumored boyfriend Frédéric Arnault

For avid K-pop fans, BLACKPINK's Lisa and Frédéric Arnault's rumored relationship is nothing new. For more than a year, the two have been linked with each other. Although they have never publicly addressed the rumors, many think the K-pop idol is finally ready to acknowledge her relationship publicly after her new post.

On January 9, Lisa shared a bunch of photos on her Instagram from her recent day out in Thailand. She looked absolutely divine in many stylish fits, proving why she is one of the best fashionistas in K-pop. However, what piqued fans' attention was an interesting photo from the series. In that pic, Lisa's hand appears with another individual's, wearing 'couple watches.' The mystery person is believed to be a man and many think it is none other than her rumored boyfriend, Frédéric. They seemingly showed off their matching BVLGARI watches from their date night.

Fans think Lisa is finally starting to 'hard launch' her relationship with the French businessman. On the other hand, some think that the mystery person is actually Lisa's mother, whom she had given the luxury watch as a gift. What's your guess?

Check Lisa's Instagram post here:

Although Lisa has never publicly addressed her relationship rumor, she has also never tried to hide it. On many occasions, the K-pop idol has been spotted in public with Frédéric Arnault, sometimes just having a simple meal in Hawaii or vacationing with families.

Most recently, the TAG Heuer CEO was seen enjoying the BLACKPINK member's energetic performance at the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2025. Following that, netizens spotted them visiting a temple together in Bangkok. A viral video also showed Frédéric meeting Lisa's parents before her performance.

On the work front, Lisa is currently preparing for the release of her very first solo album, Alter Ego. It is set to drop on February 28.

