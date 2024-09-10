BTS' Jungkook-Jimin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, SEVENTEEN, Cha Eun Woo, and more bag nominations at BreakTudo Awards 2024

The BreakTudo Awards 2024 have unveiled their list of nominees, showcasing an impressive array of K-pop talent among the global stars recognized this year. Announced on September 9th in Brazil, this year’s nominees include some of the biggest names in K-pop, with BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, and RM, SEVENTEEN and more.

Check out the categories with K-pop artists nominated below:

International New Artist

BABYMONSTER

Benson Boone

BINI Chappell

Roan Djo

Henry Moodie

KISS OF LIFE

Shaboozey

Global Artist

Aitana

Anitta

Davido

Dua Lipa

Jeff Satur

Olivia Rodrigo

BTS’ RM

The Kid Laroi

International Female Group

International Male Group

5 SOS

BE:FIRST

Big Time Rush

RIIZE

SB19

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TOMORROW X TOGETHER

International Artist on the Rise

Bad Gyal

BTS’ Jimin

LISA RAYE

Sevdaliza Shenseea

Tinashe

Tyla

International Collaboration of the Year

Alibi - Sevdaliza & Pabllo Vittar e Yseult

CONTIGO - Karol G & Tiesto

Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba

New Woman - Lisa & Rosalia

Punteria - Shakira & Cardi B

Run Back To You - LAY & Lauv

Santa - Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Ayara Starr

International Fandom of the Year

Arianators – Ariana Grande

Behivers – Beyonce

BLINKS – BLACKPINK

BTS ARMY – BTS

FreenBecky – Freen e Rebecca

The Furious - Fury Scaglione

Stylers – Harry Styles

Swifties – Taylor Swift

International Hit of the Year

Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish

Fortnight - Taylor Swift & Post Malone

Greedy - Tate McRae

I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas

ROCKSTAR - Lisa

Snooze - SZA

Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce

Who - Jimin

K-pop Hit of the Year

Deja Vu - TOMORROW X TOGETHER

KING KONG - TREASURE

LALALALA - Stray Kids

SHEESH - BABYMONSTER

SPOT! - Zico feat. Jennie

Standing Next to You - BTS’ Jungkook

Supernova - aespa

WORK - ATEEZ

Song by New International Artist

Bad Things - Savannah Clarke

CHARM - LYKN, JOONG, POND

Hot 2 Hot - 4EVE

I Hate Boys - G22

Like It - Ethan

Lo que no ves de mí - Juanjo Bona

Patintero - BGYO

SHOCK - ALL(H)OURS

International Music Video

ABCD - TWICE’s Nayeon

Cherry On Top - BINI

Houdini - Dua Lipa

I LUV IT - Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti

MOONLIGHT - Ian Asher, SB19, Terry Zhong

Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter

Water - Tyla

we can’t be friends - Ariana Grande

International Crush

ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo

Kit Connor

Omar Rudberg

Pond Naravit

Roh Jeong Eui

Sofia Carson

Tyla

War Wanarat

Voting for the BreakTudo Awards opens on September 10th and will continue until October 10th at breaktudoawards.com. The awards ceremony is set to air on November 18 at 4 PM PDT on Box Brazil Play, Yeeaah TV, and YouTube via the Telemilenio and BreakTudo channels.

