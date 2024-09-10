BTS' Jungkook-Jimin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, SEVENTEEN, Cha Eun Woo, and more bag nominations at BreakTudo Awards 2024
The BreakTudo Awards 2024 nominees are in, and it's a star-studded list! BTS' Jungkook and Jimin, BLACKPINK's Lisa, SEVENTEEN, ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, and more. Check out the full list below!
The BreakTudo Awards 2024 have unveiled their list of nominees, showcasing an impressive array of K-pop talent among the global stars recognized this year. Announced on September 9th in Brazil, this year’s nominees include some of the biggest names in K-pop, with BLACKPINK's Lisa, BTS members Jungkook, Jimin, and RM, SEVENTEEN and more.
Check out the categories with K-pop artists nominated below:
International New Artist
- BABYMONSTER
- Benson Boone
- BINI Chappell
- Roan Djo
- Henry Moodie
- KISS OF LIFE
- Shaboozey
Global Artist
- Aitana
- Anitta
- Davido
- Dua Lipa
- Jeff Satur
- Olivia Rodrigo
- BTS’ RM
- The Kid Laroi
International Female Group
International Male Group
- 5 SOS
- BE:FIRST
- Big Time Rush
- RIIZE
- SB19
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TOMORROW X TOGETHER
International Artist on the Rise
- Bad Gyal
- BTS’ Jimin
- LISA RAYE
- Sevdaliza Shenseea
- Tinashe
- Tyla
International Collaboration of the Year
- Alibi - Sevdaliza & Pabllo Vittar e Yseult
- CONTIGO - Karol G & Tiesto
- Die With A Smile - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
- Mamushi - Megan Thee Stallion & Yuki Chiba
- New Woman - Lisa & Rosalia
- Punteria - Shakira & Cardi B
- Run Back To You - LAY & Lauv
- Santa - Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Ayara Starr
International Fandom of the Year
- Arianators – Ariana Grande
- Behivers – Beyonce
- BLINKS – BLACKPINK
- BTS ARMY – BTS
- FreenBecky – Freen e Rebecca
- The Furious - Fury Scaglione
- Stylers – Harry Styles
- Swifties – Taylor Swift
International Hit of the Year
- Birds of a Feather - Billie Eilish
- Fortnight - Taylor Swift & Post Malone
- Greedy - Tate McRae
- I Like The Way You Kiss Me - Artemas
- ROCKSTAR - Lisa
- Snooze - SZA
- Texas Hold 'Em - Beyonce
- Who - Jimin
K-pop Hit of the Year
- Deja Vu - TOMORROW X TOGETHER
- KING KONG - TREASURE
- LALALALA - Stray Kids
- SHEESH - BABYMONSTER
- SPOT! - Zico feat. Jennie
- Standing Next to You - BTS’ Jungkook
- Supernova - aespa
- WORK - ATEEZ
Song by New International Artist
- Bad Things - Savannah Clarke
- CHARM - LYKN, JOONG, POND
- Hot 2 Hot - 4EVE
- I Hate Boys - G22
- Like It - Ethan
- Lo que no ves de mí - Juanjo Bona
- Patintero - BGYO
- SHOCK - ALL(H)OURS
International Music Video
- ABCD - TWICE’s Nayeon
- Cherry On Top - BINI
- Houdini - Dua Lipa
- I LUV IT - Camila Cabello, Playboi Carti
- MOONLIGHT - Ian Asher, SB19, Terry Zhong
- Please Please Please - Sabrina Carpenter
- Water - Tyla
- we can’t be friends - Ariana Grande
International Crush
- ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo
- Kit Connor
- Omar Rudberg
- Pond Naravit
- Roh Jeong Eui
- Sofia Carson
- Tyla
- War Wanarat
Voting for the BreakTudo Awards opens on September 10th and will continue until October 10th at breaktudoawards.com. The awards ceremony is set to air on November 18 at 4 PM PDT on Box Brazil Play, Yeeaah TV, and YouTube via the Telemilenio and BreakTudo channels.
ALSO READ: 2024 K-World Dream Awards Winners List: SEVENTEEN, aespa, TXT, BIBI, and more take prestigious trophies home