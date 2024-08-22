BLACKPINK's Lisa CONFIRMED to perform solo at 2024 VMAs on Sept 11, joining Halsey, Sabrina Carpenter and more in lineup

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is set to make waves at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) with a solo performance that will mark her debut on the prestigious MTV stage. Announced on August 21, Lisa’s performance at the VMAs will not only cement her status as a formidable solo star but also highlight her impressive solo achievements over the past year.

Lisa’s VMAs performance is expected to feature her latest singles, ROCKSTAR and New Woman, the latter of which boasts a vibrant collaboration with Spanish singer Rosalia. This marks a significant moment for Lisa, who will be taking the stage solo after making history as the first K-pop soloist to win a major award at the VMAs, an event she attended with BLACKPINK in 2023. This year, she is the most nominated K-pop idol, with nods in categories including Best K-pop, Best Editing, Best Choreography, and Best Art Direction for ROCKSTAR.

Lisa’s rise as a solo artist has been nothing short of meteoric. Her latest single, New Woman, released under her newly established agency, LLOUD Co., in partnership with RCA Records, has achieved remarkable success. Within just 16 hours of its release, the music video for New Woman surpassed 15 million views on YouTube, making it the biggest female collaboration debut of 2024 so far. This rapid ascent in viewership not only set a new record but also outpaced Charli XCX and Billie Eilish’s Guess, which had garnered 3.1 million views in its first 24 hours and had been online for over two weeks.

Watch the music video for Lisa’s New Woman feat Rosalia here;

Lisa’s previous solo single, ROCKSTAR, made a significant impact on the charts, debuting at No. 70 on the Billboard Hot 100 and reaching No. 4 on the Billboard Global 200. It also achieved the milestone of being her first No. 1 hit on the Billboard Global Excl. US chart. These successes underscore Lisa’s evolving artistry and her ability to shine independently from BLACKPINK.

As Lisa prepares to perform at the VMAs, her solo career continues to thrive, showcasing her growth as an artist and her ability to capture audiences worldwide. The VMAs stage will offer her a global platform to demonstrate her solo prowess, adding another highlight to her already impressive career.

