BLACKPINK’s Lisa transforms into 'IT' girl with new blonde hair in New Woman feat Rosalía music video teaser; Watch

Lisa, the famous BLACKPINK member, and rapper who recently rocked the world with her comeback single is all set to drop her second single which is a collab with noted Spanish singer Rosalía. Lisa surprised her fans by dropping a new music video teaser for her upcoming single New Woman featuring Rosalía.

On August 14, 2024, Lis unveiled a brand new sultry music video teaser for New Woman featuring Rosalía. The music video teaser captivates with its bold theme and catchy tune setting the stage for a new banging single from the BLACKPINK rapper.

The teaser opens with Lisa who has transformed into an ‘IT’ girl with her new blonde hair sitting in the middle of a room in a commanding pose. The next scene depicts Lisa being all smiles with Rosalía.

Lisa looks absolutely gorgeous in the teaser in the next scenes as she fits nicely into the boss girl vibe in the sultry teaser for the New Woman music video. Lisa with her blonde hair takes the spotlight in the teaser while looking all things desirable. The last scene shows Lisa in a white and Rosalía in a black ensemble.

Watch Lisa’s New Woman featuring Rosalía teaser here:

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lisa’s highly awaited single New Woman featuring Rosalía is set to drop tomorrow August 15, 2024, at 8 PM EST (5:30 AM IST).

Lisa previously dropped a captivating concept photo with Rosalía where they looked closer than ever raising anticipation for their collab on New Woman.

In other news, Lisa recently turned the heat up with her comeback single ROCKSTAR on June 27, 2024, which was a banging hip-hop track with hyper-pop beats and powerful lyrics. ROCKSTAR marked Lisa’s first solo comeback in almost three years since her debut single album LALISA in 2021.

Lisa is also set to make her highly-awaited acting debut soon with the third season of the hit HBO series The White Lotus under the name Lalisa Manobal.

In other exciting news, Lisa recently reunited with BLACKPINK members to celebrate their 8th debut anniversary. The BLACKPINK members also hosted a special fan meeting OUR AREA to mark the day and met a special 88 BLINKS on the day.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa dress to impress at BORN PINK movie screening event PINK CARPET; See PICS