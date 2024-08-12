BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalia are closer than ever in new concept photos of New Woman; Check out

BLACKPINK's Lisa and Rosalia have dropped a stunning teaser for their upcoming collaboration single, New Woman. After months of speculation, Lisa has confirmed the long-rumored project with Rosalia. On August 12, Lisa delighted fans with a teaser for New Woman, showcasing a glimpse of what’s to come from this exciting collaboration with the Spanish singer.

In the new concept photo for her upcoming single New Woman, Lisa and Rosalia are seen posing together, looking directly at the camera and sharing a warm embrace. The image teases the exciting chemistry between the two artists as they prepare for their collaboration. Set to drop on August 15, the single promises a vibrant fusion of Lisa's fierce, girl-crush energy with Rosalia's distinctive flair, creating a musical experience that fans have been eagerly anticipating.

The excitement around New Woman began to build on August 6 when Lisa announced the collaboration. The announcement came with a striking teaser poster titled Brand New Día. The poster featured mysterious phrases like “pulling up fresh face brand new día,” hinting at the song’s catchy hook and subtly referencing Rosalia’s involvement. Cryptic clues on the poster, such as “LA__A” and “OS_LÍ,” sparked speculation and anticipation among fans, fueling excitement for Rosalia’s role and setting the stage for a thrilling partnership.

Advertisement

This release follows Lisa’s successful solo comeback with the hip-hop track ROCKSTAR, which dropped on June 27. The music video for ROCKSTAR quickly garnered over 100 million views within two weeks and became the fastest song by a K-pop female soloist to reach 100 million streams on Spotify. Lisa’s return to the solo scene has been met with widespread acclaim, showcasing her versatility.

On July 8, Billboard announced that Lisa’s new single ROCKSTAR debuted at No. 70 on the Hot 100, marking its position among the most popular songs in the United States. ROCKSTAR is now Lisa’s highest-charting solo song to date on the Hot 100, surpassing her previous entries LALISA (which peaked at No. 84) and MONEY (No. 90).

Additionally, ROCKSTAR made impressive debuts on other Billboard charts: No. 1 on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, No. 4 on the Global 200, No. 2 on the Rap Digital Song Sales chart, No. 7 on the main Digital Song Sales chart (making it the seventh best-selling song of the week in the U.S.), and No. 19 on the Hot Rap Songs chart.

Advertisement

As the release date for New Woman approaches, fans are buzzing with anticipation for the dynamic blend of K-pop and Spanish pop that Lisa and Rosalia are set to deliver. With Lisa's commanding stage presence and Rosalia's unique artistry, this collaboration is poised to make a significant impact on the music industry, promising a track that will captivate and energize listeners worldwide.

ALSO READ: Lee Young Ji’s iconic drinking show No Prepare to feature BLACKPINK’s Lisa as first guest for season 3; to premiere on August 17