'This is our life': BLACKPINK's Lisa assures fans they'll continue as team; reveals DEETS of shooting in Thailand for The White Lotus S3

Lisa, the youngest member of the girl group BLACKPINK, has many projects lined up for the upcoming days, and she is excited for the fans to experience them. However, she has recently delved into the future with the girl group in a recent interview and revealed her thoughts regarding it.

On August 12, 2024, fashion magazine ELLE released an exclusive interview with the K-pop star Lisa of BLACKPINK. She talked a lot about her upcoming projects and, most importantly, her first acting project, as she will be starring in the anthology series The White Lotus Season 3. The artist revealed that she gave an audition for the part in the series and received the news while she was with her family, which made it even more special.

Furthermore, the show was shot on the beautiful islands of Phuket and Koh Samui in Bangkok, taking her back to her hometown, where she got to have Thai food every day. Moreover, she added that after watching the series, people will fall in love with Thailand even more.

The artist was also asked about her plan with BLACKPINK and whether or not she would remain a member of the group. She said BLACKPINK is her ‘life’ and will continue being in the group. It is not just for the fans but for themselves [the members]. Rest assured, the group’s fans can rest easy, as BLACKPINK is going nowhere anytime soon.

Lisa debuted as a K-pop idol from the girl group BLACKPINK alongside Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. The artist debuted solo with the single album Lalisa in 2021, which included the title track of the same name and the B-side track Money. The release was a major commercial success, and she managed to grab multiple accolades, including the MTV Video Music Award for Best K-Pop in 2022.

In 2023, she parted ways with YG Entertainment for individual activities. However, she is still part of the K-pop group and will continue group activities under the agency.

The artist launched her own agency called Lloud in 2024, and ROCKSTAR is the first song released under the label. Additionally, the artist is set to release a brand new single titled New Woman alongside Rosalia.