BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT becomes 1st K-pop solo song to hold steady in top 10 of UK’s Official Singles chart for 5 weeks

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s recent hit APT continues to soar high on global music charts. The Bruno Mars collab has now spent 5 weeks in the top 10 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart. With this, she has scripted history as the first K-pop soloist to achieve the feat. In addition, the song also holds the record for the highest ranking on the chart by a female K-pop act.

According to the recent updates, APT has remained at last week’s No. 3 position on the UK’s Official Single Chart for the week of November 21 to 27. Back in October, the single debuted at No. 4, marking the highest ranking by a female K-pop artist on the chart. From there, APT jumped to No.2 and then charted at No.3 for the next three weeks.

With this, it is now the first-ever song by a female K-pop soloist to spend 5 consecutive weeks in the top 10 and top 5 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart, which is equivalent to the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States.

Congratulations Rosé on this impressive achievement.

From Billboard to Spotify, Rosé and Bruno Mars’ APT has been dominating most global music charts. In addition, it also set a record as the biggest male-female debut duet of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight. 2 days ago, the music video for APT exceeded 400 million views on YouTube, becoming the fastest by a female K-pop act to do so.

The song became a trending hit on social media, with many other K-pop artists and fans participating in the dance challenge. Even, BTS’ Jin named APT as his current favorite song.

Following the unprecedented success, Rosé bagged the Global Sensation title with Bruno Mars at the 2024 MAMA Awards, marking a monumental moment in her solo career.

Watch the music video for APT here:

As the ‘APT fever’ continues, fans are now eagerly looking forward to Rosé’s next release, her first-ever studio album rosie. It is now set to arrive on December 6. Apart from APT, she has also unveiled another pre-release titled Number One Girl.

