Who is Moon Gabi? Learn everything about mother of actor Jung Woo Sung’s child out of wedlock

Actor Jung Woo Sung is currently in hot water after admitting that he is the father of Moon Gabi’s child out of wedlock. The controversy erupted when sources revealed that he had been in a long-term relationship with another woman, who is a non-celebrity. Amid the chaos and criticism, curiosity sparked about Moon Gabi’s life. Those who are familiar with the K-content world recognize Jung Woo Sung from Cobweb, Padam Padam, Hunt, and more popular works. But who is Moon Gabi?

Know all about Moon Gabi

Born in 1989, Moon Gabi is currently 35 years old and has a 16-year age gap with Jung Woo Sung (51). It is said that she initially wanted to pursue a career in dancing and even enrolled in a university to learn more about the art form. However, she dropped out midway and went to the United States to become a model.

In 2011, she was crowned at the Miss World Bikini Competition and kicked off her modeling career in the spotlight. In 2016, when she appeared on a variety show, her unconventional looks garnered much attraction. Despite being 100% Korean, many wondered if she was of mixed ethnicity.

Around this time, she appeared in more entertainment programs, such as Law of the Jungle and the High School Style Icon Contest. A few years later, while talking about her fitness regime, she revealed that she had been dancing since she was 14, crediting it as a great form of exercise.

After leading a life of packed schedules, Moon Gabi reportedly went on a hiatus in 2020. Before announcing the birth of her child, her last Instagram post dates back to 2022.

More about Moon Gabi and Jung Woo Sung’s out-of-wedlock child controversy

On November 23, Moon Gabi announced that she had welcomed her first child. Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram, the model penned a heartfelt post, noting how motherhood has changed her. However, she refrained from mentioning anything about who is the father.

Following her announcement, Dispatch reported that Jung Woo Sung is the father of her child. Later, the actor’s agency confirmed the report, stating that he is currently seeking the best arrangements for the child while promising to stay committed to taking full responsibility.

However, controversy erupted when it was reported that Moon Gabi wanted to marry the Cobweb actor, but he didn’t share the same intention. Adding to the tension, Ten Asia reported that according to a source, Jung Woo Sung has been in a long-term relationship with a non-celebrity woman. The reports further claimed that with her girlfriend, the actor has even gone on double dates with close industry friend Lee Jung Jae (Squid Game actor).

In addition, reports have stated that Jung Woo Sung’s girlfriend was allegedly unaware of the situation, which must have left her in shock. In particular, Moon Gabi learned about her pregnancy in 2023, the time when the actor likely started dating her girlfriend already.

However, although he has admitted to fathering Moon Gabi’s child, his agency, Artist Company, remained tight-lipped about his relationship, calling it a private matter.

As the incident unfolds further, we will have more knowledge about the complex situation. One thing is for sure: this sudden controversy is now a hot topic in the K-content world, with all eyes on the next revelation.

