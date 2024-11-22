‘Rosé’s APT’: BTS’ Jin gives unexpected shoutout to BLACKPINK member; asks Jungkook to work hard in military

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s APT is everywhere. But seems like not only fans, but her industry colleagues are also enjoying the upbeat collab with Bruno Mars. Among those is BTS’ Jin who revealed that it is his current favorite song. In addition to revealing this, he also shared what was the crucial advice he recently gave to bandmate Jungkook.

On November 22, Jin appeared on a Spotify video talking about his recently released solo album Happy. He was asked what K-pop song he is enjoying currently. To which, the BTS member replied that it is none other than APT, the smash-hit Rosé and Bruno Mars collaboration.

He also sang a bit of the chorus part and honestly, we can’t lie, the song suited him so well. Meanwhile, ARMYs and BLINKs have come together to praise his candid and honest response.

Although BLACKPINK and BTS are often considered contemporaries, especially since they both have equal global stardom, the members never hesitate to support each other.

In addition to revealing his favorite song, Jin was also asked to talk about his recent phone conversation with one of his bandmates. “You still got a lot of time in the army, so work hard,” the BTS member revealed this was his advice to the beloved maknae Jungkook. Well, we can’t say that he is not enjoying the freedom of getting discharged.

On November 15, Jin made his highly-anticipated solo comeback with Happy. There was much expectation as this was his first-ever solo album, and needless to say, the BTS member didn’t disappoint.

On October 25, he unveiled the pre-release track I’ll Be There. This song showed a completely different side of JIn’s musical brilliance, earning global applause from the fans.

His first solo album features a total of six songs including the title track Running Wild, pre-release I’ll Be There, and B-sides Another Level, Falling, I will come to you, and Heart on the Window with Red Velvet’s Wendy.

The singer is now gearing up for his next variety show appearances, something he has been focused on lately. Hopefully, in 2025, we will be able to witness his comeback with BTS.

