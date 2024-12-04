'Kim Go Eun is charming': When Gong Yoo expressed desire to work with actress and it came true with Goblin

Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun's Guardian: The Lonely and Great God (also known as Goblin) is one of the highest-rated K-dramas of all time. This internationally hit fantasy rom-com featured an epic love story between two actors' characters that remains etched in our hearts. But did you know Gong Yoo 'manifested' Goblin with Kim Go Eun?

Yes, that's right. Back in February 2016, the Squid Game actor appeared in an interview with a Korean media outlet. When asked which actress he would want to work in the future, he replied, "Kim Go Eun is charming...I enjoyed her Coin Locker Girl."

His interview created quite a frenzy as many wanted to see the pair together on screen. The wish came true too soon. A few months later, in December of the same year, Gong Yoo and Kim Go Eun co-starred each other as the main leads in the global hit drama Goblin. The drama also featured Lee Dong Wook, BTOB's Yook Sungjae in main roles, and Jung Hae In a guest appearance.

In this fantasy rom-com, Gong Yoo took on the role of a Goblin, who was actually a soldier in the Goreyo dynasty. However, after meeting a tragic fate and betrayal by his own king, he transforms into an immortal, initially seeking revenge. After living almost a thousand years, he wishes to die, but it's only possible if he manages to find the woman who is destined to be the Goblin's bride.

Kim Go Eun stars as an unlucky teenager who, after losing her parents, grew up with the toxic family of her aunt. Every day, she wishes to be a bit lucky, not knowing she would soon meet a goblin who would change her life.

This fantasy rom-com is an emotional rollercoaster with a bit of everything- from epic historical tale and mystery to romance and comedy.

Watch the trailer for Goblin here:

On the work front, Gong Yoo recently starred in Netflix's limited psychological slow-burn series The Trunk. His outstanding performance garnered much recognition. He is now gearing up to reprise his role in the second season of Squid Game. In 2025, he will also appear in another series titled Show Business.

