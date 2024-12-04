Red Velvet's Irene joins BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Lisa and more on list of female soloists with highest 1st week sales on Hanteo with Like A Flower

Red Velvet member Irene has made an impressive mark in the K-pop world with her long-awaited solo debut with an extended play album, Like A Flower, which has soared to incredible heights on the Hanteo Chart. With a remarkable 336,805 copies sold in its first week, the album has secured the title of the highest first-week sales by any female soloist under SM Entertainment. But that’s not all; Like A Flower also earned Irene a spot among the top female soloists in Hanteo history, ranking seventh in the chart’s all-time first-week sales list.

Released on November 26, 2024, Like A Flower is a refreshing and vibrant debut that blends cheerful pop rhythms with Irene’s signature elegance and grace. The lead single, Like A Flower, sets the tone for the entire EP with its bright and upbeat sound, featuring a unique Afro rhythm paired with dreamy piano melodies. The track's empowering lyrics, encouraging listeners to face life with courage and vitality, resonate deeply with Irene’s fanbase, giving the Red Velvet leader's solo career a solid start.

Watch the music video for Irene’s solo debut track Like A Flower here;

This stellar debut with Like A Flower, places Irene alongside some of the other big names in K-pop, including BLACKPINK’s Jisoo with ME, Lisa with LALISA, and Rosé with R. Irene’s first-week sales even surpass those of other prominent soloists like (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, TWICE’s Jihyo, and Nayeon, solidifying her place in the top echelons of female soloists in the history of K-pop.

The extended play features eight tracks, each showing Irene's versatility. From the ethereal Summer Rain to the energetic Ka-Ching, the album is a musical journey filled with lush melodies and heartfelt messages. Irene’s vocal prowess and performance abilities shine through on every track, proving her evolution from Red Velvet’s leader to a solo artist ready to take the spotlight.

With Like A Flower already achieving such success, Irene’s solo career is off to a dazzling start. Fans seem to be excited to see what the future holds for this talented artist, who has proven that she can bloom beautifully in both group and solo endeavors.

