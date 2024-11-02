Kim Nam Gil, Honey Lee, and Kim Sung Kyun heat up the screen with pure mayhem in The Fiery Priest new trailer; watch

The Fiery Priest is a South Korean K-drama series that is coming back for the second season. The lead actor of the show, Kim Nam Gil, will be reprising his role as a feisty man of god who solves crimes. The plot of the series will follow the main characters from the previous season in a thrilling new story.

On November 1, 2024, a new trailer of The Fiery Priest was released starring the lead actors of the show. The short clip opens in a church, accompanied by a bold voiceover asking if anyone has ever seen a priest hit someone. Kim Hae Il, portrayed by Kim Nam Gil, commands anyone who has to raise their hand. When Goo Dae Young, played by Kim Sung Kyun, complies, Kim Hae Il shouts, calling him a liar and bringing back his iconic hot-headed persona, signaling the fiery return of the priest with a notorious temper.

As the teaser progresses, a voice remarks that they’re not exactly strangers, as scenes flash of Kim Hae Il and Goo Dae Young prowling confidently through the nighttime streets. In another lighthearted moment, Kim Hae Il and Park Kyung Sun, played by Honey Lee, strike humorous poses together in a photo booth, giving a playful glimpse of their dynamic chemistry.

Advertisement

Toward the end, Park Kyung Sun declares she’ll let Kim Hae Il experience the “flavors of hell,” while he laughs exaggeratedly, proclaiming their mission to take down the villains. This highly anticipated comeback promises an unforgettable mix of action and humor from this fearless squad.

Director Park Bo Ram and screenwriter Park Jae Bum, who worked together on the first season of the show, will also return for the second part. Their previous collaboration resulted in a nationwide viewership of 24 percent, recorded by Nielsen Korea. It is expected that their partnership will provide the same popularity for the new season as well.

The show is slated to release on November 8, 2024, and is scheduled for a total of 12 episodes. Each new episode will have a Friday-Saturday release at 10 PM KST on the South Korean network SBS.

ALSO READ: The Judge from Hell stills: Park Shin Hye softens up over Kim Jae Young’s emotional story at trial; SEE PICS