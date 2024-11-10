BLACKPINK leads girl group brand reputation rankings for November; aespa and IVE hold onto 2nd and 3rd spots

BLACKPINK has ranked 1st on this month’s girl group brand reputation rankings. aespa, IVE, and more groups have landed some impressive spots.

By Moupriya Banerjee
Updated on Nov 10, 2024  |  10:46 AM IST |  16.7K
BLACKPINK, aespa: images from YG Ent, SM Ent
BLACKPINK, aespa: images from YG Ent, SM Ent

BLACKPINK has landed the top spot on the girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. The girl group witnessed a remarkable increase in their index score, thanks to all four members’ thriving solo careers. On the other hand, aespa and IVE, who ranked second and third on last month’s rankings, managed to maintain their positions for November as well. 

On November 10, The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the rankings for the November girl group brand reputation. The list was determined through a thorough analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, community indexes, and interaction of various K-pop girl groups, using the data collected between the timeline of October 10 and November 10. 

According to the ranking, BLACKPINK shot to the top position after enjoying an impressive 224.63 percent rise in their score since October. Their total brand reputation index for November is 12,644,046.

High-ranking phrases that helped in their keyword analysis are APT, Rosé, and syndrome. High-ranking related terms in their analysis are delightful, happy, and record. The quartet’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a whopping 94.58 percent positive reactions. The sudden surge in their brand reputation index is due to Rosé and Jennie’s new music which was released last month.  

On the other hand, aespa held steady at their second spot from the October ranking. They saw a 1.25 percent increase in their score since last month, bringing their total brand reputation index to 4,900,820.

Advertisement

IVE also held onto their third spot from last month’s rankings with a total 3,568,377 brand reputation index for November. LE SSERAFIM followed them at fourth with a total score of 3,256,346. Finally, (G)I-DLE entered the top 5 at the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,722,186, enjoying a 4.20 percent surge in their score since last month.

Here are the top 30 girl groups on November brand reputation rankings:

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. aespa
  3. IVE
  4. LE SSERAFIM
  5. (G)I-DLE
  6. FIFTY FIFTY
  7. Red Velvet
  8. TWICE
  9. OH MY GIRL
  10. NMIXX
  11. BABYMONSTER
  12. fromis_9
  13. ILLIT
  14. PURPLE KISS
  15. tripleS
  16. H1-KEY
  17. MAMAMOO
  18. STAYC
  19. Apink
  20. ITZY
  21. Girls’ Generation
  22. Dreamcatcher
  23. Girl’s Day
  24. MEOVV
  25. cignature
  26. Kep1er
  27. WJSN
  28. RESCENE
  29. EXID
  30. APRIL

ALSO READ: 'Yes I'm handsome': When BTS’ Jin flustered EXO’s Chaneyol, Red Velvet’s Irene, and TWICE’s Sana with sudden reply

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Moupriya Banerjee

An entertainment junkie and a big cinephile. She has a passion for cultivating compelling and impactful stories for her

...

Credits: Gp Korea
Advertisement

Latest Articles