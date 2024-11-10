BLACKPINK leads girl group brand reputation rankings for November; aespa and IVE hold onto 2nd and 3rd spots

BLACKPINK has landed the top spot on the girl group brand reputation rankings for this month. The girl group witnessed a remarkable increase in their index score, thanks to all four members’ thriving solo careers. On the other hand, aespa and IVE, who ranked second and third on last month’s rankings, managed to maintain their positions for November as well.

On November 10, The Korean Business Research Institute unveiled the rankings for the November girl group brand reputation. The list was determined through a thorough analysis of media coverage, consumer participation, community indexes, and interaction of various K-pop girl groups, using the data collected between the timeline of October 10 and November 10.

According to the ranking, BLACKPINK shot to the top position after enjoying an impressive 224.63 percent rise in their score since October. Their total brand reputation index for November is 12,644,046.

High-ranking phrases that helped in their keyword analysis are APT, Rosé, and syndrome. High-ranking related terms in their analysis are delightful, happy, and record. The quartet’s positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a whopping 94.58 percent positive reactions. The sudden surge in their brand reputation index is due to Rosé and Jennie’s new music which was released last month.

On the other hand, aespa held steady at their second spot from the October ranking. They saw a 1.25 percent increase in their score since last month, bringing their total brand reputation index to 4,900,820.

IVE also held onto their third spot from last month’s rankings with a total 3,568,377 brand reputation index for November. LE SSERAFIM followed them at fourth with a total score of 3,256,346. Finally, (G)I-DLE entered the top 5 at the fifth spot with a brand reputation index of 2,722,186, enjoying a 4.20 percent surge in their score since last month.

Here are the top 30 girl groups on November brand reputation rankings:

BLACKPINK aespa IVE LE SSERAFIM (G)I-DLE FIFTY FIFTY Red Velvet TWICE OH MY GIRL NMIXX BABYMONSTER fromis_9 ILLIT PURPLE KISS tripleS H1-KEY MAMAMOO STAYC Apink ITZY Girls’ Generation Dreamcatcher Girl’s Day MEOVV cignature Kep1er WJSN RESCENE EXID APRIL

