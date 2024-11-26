BLACKPINK’s Rosé officially unveils full tracklist for first studio album rosie; 12 songs including APT and Number One Girl

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially unveiled the tracklist for her first studio album, rosie. Previously, she has confirmed some of the titles through her Instagram live. The official poster unveiled 12 songs in total, including pre-releases APT with Bruno Mars and Number One Girl.

On November 25, Rosé and her agency, THE BLACK LABEL, unveiled a new poster with the full tracklist for the BLACKPINK member’s first studio album, rosie. They confirmed 12 songs in total. Apart from the pre-releases, this album will consist of 10 more songs, including 3 am, Two Years, Toxic till the end, Dance all night, Too bad for us, Call it the end, Not the same, Stay a little longer, Gameboy, and Drinks or Coffee.

The album will arrive on December 6. Pre-order sales have already begun.

Check out the official tracklist announcement here:

There’s much excitement about Rosé’s upcoming studio album, as it is her first official solo release since her debut single album, R, consisting of two chart-toppers, GONE and On The Ground.

While announcing rosie back in October, the BLACKPINK member penned that she has poured her blood and tears into this work, expressing how excited she is to share this ‘little journal of hers’ with the world.

Meanwhile, Rosé has already set the backdrop of the upcoming studio album with the success of her pre-releases. Back on October 18, she unveiled APT, an upbeat retro-infused track featuring Bruno Mars. The song became a massive hit and remained atop the trending list for weeks.

In addition, the singer also set a new record as the first female K-pop soloist ever to break the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. From Spotify to the UK’s Official Singles chart, APT continues to break records.

In addition, the song also became the biggest male-female duet debut of 2024, even surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone’s Fortnight. The ‘APT fever’ also helped the pop duo bag the Global Sensation trophy at the 2024 MAMA Awards.

After APT, on November 22, Rosé released Number One Girl, a song with a completely different melody and essence than APT, showing that rosie might just be her most versatile solo release yet.

