‘Currently in discussions’: Jung Woo Sung may NOT attend 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards amid Moon Gabi’s child controversy

As the situation intensifies, Jung Woo Sung is reconsidering whether he should attend the 45th Blue Dragon Film Awards, which is scheduled to be held on November 29. Recently, the 51-year-old actor got embroiled in a controversy after it came to light that he had an out-of-wedlock child with Moon Gabi, a well-known model. The situation was further fueled after sources revealed that he has been in a long-term relationship with another woman, who is a non-celebrity. Amid the heated controversy, attention is on his final decision about the Blue Dragon Film Awards attendance.

According to the latest report, Jung Woo Sung's agency, Artist Company, commented, "We are concerned about the potential impact of this situation on the event and are reconsidering the actor's participation. We are currently in discussions with the Blue Dragon Film Awards regarding the matter."

Another report has stated that despite the controversy, initially, he had planned to attend the ceremony. However, after further discussions, he has canceled his attendance. His agency has yet to release a public statement regarding this.

Meanwhile, Jung Woo Sung has received a nomination as the Best Actor for his performance in the 10-million-viewer film 12.12: The Day.

For the unversed, on November 23, Moon Gabi took to her Instagram and shared a heartwarming picture, announcing the birth of her child. She also penned a long letter, reflecting on how motherhood has changed her for the better. However, she didn't mention anything about the father. On November 26, Dispatch claimed that the father of her child was none other than actor Jung Woo Sung. Soon after, through his agency, he admitted to fathering Moon Gabi's child. Initially, the public had mixed opinions about the out-of-wedlock child situation. However, controversy erupted when a source revealed that he had been dating a non-celebrity woman for a year, and the timeline collapsed, sparking criticism.

In addition, the situation intensified when another source revealed that Moon Gabi wanted to marry the actor, but Jung Woo Sung didn't have the same intention. Although Artist Company kept tight-lipped about the actor's relationship, stating that it is his private matter, the controversy continues to fuel further.

