BLACKPINK's Rosé presents 'the ex' in exciting teaser for rosie title-track toxic till the end music video; WATCH

BLACKPINK's Rosé's Toxic Till the End music video premieres in just a few hours. Ahead of the highly anticipated release, the K-pop idol has unveiled a new teaser, giving a glimpse into her chemistry with Evan Mock. Meanwhile, the audio is already out on streaming platforms.

On December 6, Rosé shared a refreshing teaser for her upcoming title track, Toxic Till the End music video. The clip begins with a man trying to hitchhike when Rosé spots him from her car. She stops to know what's going on, and the guy (played by Evan Mock) says he is lost, asking for help from her. The scene quickly dissolves into a big garden, where Rosé is seen running from the guy playfully as the title card enters. The background track plays, "Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you the ex," in Rosé's voice.

Sharing this exciting teaser, the singer penned, "Toxic till the end in just a few hours!!!!!!!!!!!!! and my album!!!!!! Someone pinch me now. It’s all happening. I am so excited to share this song, video, and the whole album with you all. it’s all yours in just a few more hours. I hope you all love it."

Watch the MV teaser here:

Meanwhile, the physical version of Rosé's first studio album rosie is already out. The songs also arrived on the streaming platform on December 6, 12 PM KST (8:30 PM IST, December 5). It features a total of 12 songs, including the title track Toxic Till the End, pre-releases APT and Number One Girl, and many B-sides like 3 Am, Two Years, Dance All Night, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Stay A Little Longer, Gameboy, and Drinks Or Coffee.

Rosé previously revealed that she has worked meticulously on each song to perfection, and that shows. Following the release of the album, fans have been praising her for gifting such a beautiful solo comeback. In addition, the sequence of each song piqued fans' attention, who have some theory to point out how and why each track plays its own part in unveiling the story.

