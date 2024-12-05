BLACKPINK’s Rosé does the most bizarre activity when she is drunk; find out

BLACKPINK’s Rosé recently appeared in BIGBANG’s Daesung’s talk show and held many fun conversations. During the segment, the artist revealed what she does when she gets drunk, which left fans laughing out loud and confused. Rosé is all set to release her solo debut album, rosie, on December 6, 2024.

On December 5, 2024, BIGBANG’s Daesung released a new episode of his YouTube talk show, ZIP DAESUNG. The episode features BLACKPINK’s Rosé, where they discuss her career and her upcoming solo album, Rosie.

During their conversation, Daesung asked Rosé what she does when she’s drunk, to which she humorously revealed that she cleans her room. She shared that she does the dishes, tidies up, and even washes up before slipping into fresh pajamas. However, when she wakes up, she’s often confused and wonders if someone else came over to clean.

Daesung was left flabbergasted by her unique habit, as it’s not a common response to being intoxicated. Fans have since been buzzing about her revelation, with some amused and others simply bewildered.

Previously, Rosé collaborated with Bruno Mars on the track APT., which became extremely popular soon after its release. Moreover, they also performed at the 2024 MAMA Awards on November 22, 2024. The song grabbed the 8th position on the Billboard Hot 100, and Rosé became the highest-charting female K-pop soloist on the chart. She made another achievement with the song by taking the top spot on the Global Spotify chart, making her the first K-pop female soloist to do so.

Rosé is all set to release her full solo studio album titled rosie on December 6, 2024. The artist held a special listening party for 80 of her lucky fans ahead of the album’s premiere. With a total of 12 songs, the tracklist of the record includes Number One Girl, Drinks or Coffee, Two Years, 3AM, Game Boy, APT, Stay a Little Longer, Too Bad For Us, Call It The End, Not The Same, Toxic Till The End, and Dance All Night.

Rosé shared the exciting news that she will be joining THE BLACK LABEL, a company established by producer Teddy. In addition, she is signed with Atlantic Records, which is home to pop sensations like Ed Sheeran and Charli XCX.

