Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin's When the Stars Gossip confirms January 4 premiere; TEASES tense mission stills

When the Stars Gossip is an upcoming South Korean drama starring Lee Min Ho and Gong Hyo Jin in the lead roles. The massive production series has finally confirmed its premiere date and is set to drop on January 4, 2024. Moreover, stills of the show have been released featuring a star-studded cast list, showcasing the tense atmosphere in space.

On November 20, 2024, the production team of the upcoming series When the Stars Gossip released several stills along with announcing January 4, 2024 as its premiere date. Through the stills, various important characters of the show are introduced played by stars such as Lee Min Ho, Gong Hyo Jin, Oh Jung Se, Han Ji Eun and more.

Lee Min Ho takes on the role of Gong Ryong, an OB-GYN who visits a space station as a tourist for a few days. He is engaged to the heir of MZ Group, Korea’s wealthiest conglomerate. While his journey appears recreational, he is secretly on a mission he cannot disclose, sparking intrigue about his hidden agenda.

Gong Hyo Jin stars as Commander Eve Kim, embarking on her first mission as a commander at the space station. A perfectionist dedicated to following strict protocols in the perilous environment of space, Eve Kim’s no-nonsense demeanor raises curiosity about her ability to succeed as a top-tier space scientist.

Advertisement

Oh Jung Se plays Kang Kang Soo, a researcher studying fruitflies aboard the station. As the second son of a global financial powerhouse, he has lived a carefree life but suddenly finds himself embracing the thrill of space exploration in an unexpected adventure. Han Ji Eun portrays Choi Go Eun, Gong Ryong’s girlfriend and the sole heir to MZ Group’s chairman. Renowned for her beauty, intelligence, and exceptional capabilities, Choi Go Eun is a true role model.

Kim Joo Hun steps into the role of Park Dong Ah, a veteran astronaut working at Seoul MCC’s Ground Control Center. Lee El plays Chief Kang, the commanding presence at MCC, bridging communication between Earth and space. Additionally, Lee Cho Hee plays twin sisters Mina Lee and Dona Lee, whose personalities are stark opposites. Heo Nam Jun joins as Lee Seung Joon, a space scientist conducting groundbreaking research on mice with dementia in the station.

Advertisement

When the Stars Gossip is directed by Park Shin Woo, known for It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, with a script by Seo Sook Hyang, the writer behind Don’t Dare to Dream. Set in space, the upcoming romantic comedy will focus on the unexpected connection between an astronaut and a space tourist who cross paths at a space station.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Rosé claims ex-boyfriend ‘stole’ her Tiffiny rings in song lyrics; compares solo album rosie to THESE movies