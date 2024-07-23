BLACKPINK’s Rosé sings her first ever OST Viva La Vida for Lee Min Ho, Kim Min Ha’s K-drama Pachinko season 2 trailer

Pachinko has just dropped the trailer for its highly anticipated second season, inspired by Min Jin Lee’s celebrated novel. The trailer introduces a cover of Coldplay’s Viva La Vida, sung by Rosé from the popular K-pop group BLACKPINK. Rosé’s cover not only serves as the anthem for the trailer but is also showcased in the finale of Pachinko's second season.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé to release Viva La Vida for Pachinko 2

The new season of Pachinko is on the horizon, and its trailer has finally arrived. This highly-acclaimed Apple TV+ series reunites Lee Min Ho and Kim Min Ha, continuing their characters’ love story amidst the backdrop of World War II Japan. The upcoming season will also shine a deserving spotlight on Jin Ha’s character, navigating his new life in Japan.

The trailer begins with Kim Sun Ja (Kim Min Ha) enjoying her peaceful life in 1945, until the US Army appears in the skies over Japan, threatening the country. Koh Han Su (Lee Min Ho) re-enters Sun Ja’s life, determined to protect her and their son from the US attacks, and perhaps even explore a future together. "It’s been 14 years. How did you find me?" Sun Ja asks Han Su in the trailer. "I never lost you," he replies.

As love blooms once more, fans are left to wonder whether Sun Ja, torn by her feelings, will succumb to Han Su’s promises and leave her husband. Meanwhile, Baek Solomon (Jin Ha) navigates his career in Japan, grappling with his affection for Naomi (Anna Sawai) and his quest for meaning in his life.

Fans eagerly anticipate the reunion of the cast to continue telling the tale based on Min Jin Lee's 2017 novel of the same name. However, the trailer has also garnered attention for featuring BLACKPINK singer Rosé, who covers Coldplay’s iconic song Viva La Vida for the series.

Rosé also took to her broadcasting channel on Instagram to share the trailer and make the exciting announcement. She said, “Hi my loves, I am soo so excited to share with you this special project I did with @appletv, Pachinko season 2. I feel honored to be part of the trailer and finale of the second season of this award-winning and globally acclaimed drama series, Pachinko on Apple TV. I hope you all look forward to season 2 and enjoy my cover of Viva La Vida.”

Watch the stunning trailer with Rosé gorgeous voice here-

More about Pachinko season 2

Pachinko follows the journey of Sunja, introduced as a young woman helping her mother in running a boarding house during the Japanese occupation of Korea. Young Sunja, portrayed by Kim Min Ha, leads a quiet life in a small village until she crosses paths with Koh Hansu, played by Lee Min Ho, a Korean man working for the Japanese with considerable influence in her occupied community.

Despite marrying another man, her relationship with Koh Hansu profoundly shapes her life and that of her descendants, setting her on an unexpected path. She accompanies her minister husband to Osaka, Japan, where she confronts the discrimination faced by Koreans who migrated during the occupation. Her family settles there, leaving future generations to confront or reconcile with enduring prejudice.

