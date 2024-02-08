BLACKPINK’s Rosé sings along to Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, tears up during The Eras tour in Tokyo

On Wednesday, February 7, 2024, BLACKPINK's Rosé ignited the internet when a video of her attending Taylor Swift's Eras tour in Tokyo surfaced online. Over 55,000 fans filled the Tokyo Dome to witness the start of Taylor Swift's 2024 tour leg. Among them was the BLACKPINK megastar, who sang along to Swift's songs alongside her close friend.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé at Taylor Swift’s concert

BLACKPINK’s Rosé, one of the world's most renowned K-pop stars, showcased her inner Swiftie at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert in Tokyo on Wednesday, February 7. Despite her global fame, the BLACKPINK member blended seamlessly into the crowd, passionately singing along, especially during the 10-minute version of All Too Well. In a five-minute TikTok post after the show, the 26-year-old singer shared clips of herself and a friend enjoying Swift's performance at the Tokyo Dome, the first of four planned stops in Japan for the Eras Tour. Throughout the video, Rosé effortlessly belts out every lyric of the ten-minute track.

Seeing Rosé in her casual and joyful state after months of silence brought immense joy to her fans. However, the idol also experienced emotional moments, shedding tears while listening to tracks like 22, All Too Well, and Karma. This touching moment parallels a viral video from the 2022 VMAs, where Taylor Swift enthusiastically jammed out to BLACKPINK's performance of Pink Venom. With a drink in hand, the August singer mouthed along and improvised dance moves from the audience, particularly emphasizing the song's "look what you made us do" line—a possible nod to Swift's own single Look What You Made Me Do.

Taylor Swift and BLACKPINK's Rosé’s friendship

Earlier, Taylor Swift extended an invitation to Rosé for an evening at Electric Lady on September 9, 2023, during the release party for her re-recorded fifth studio album, 1989, which was officially released on October 27, 2023. The pair were spotted leaving together after the event. Swift was elegantly dressed in an asymmetrical black top paired with a grey miniskirt and black boots, while Rosé looked stunning in a little black dress.

Among the other celebrities seen outside the studio were Margaret Qualley, Cara Delevingne, Haley Williams, Sadie Sink, and Jack Antonoff. However, BLINKs (BLACKPINK fans) were particularly thrilled to see the BLACKPINK megastar spending time with Taylor Swift.

Rosé's exclusive invitation from Swift fueled speculation among fans about a potential collaboration between the two. However, the BLACKPINK idol clarified the situation, stating that "the wrong news got out." Despite this, her fans were thrilled to see her enjoying herself at her industry friend Taylor Swift's concert.

