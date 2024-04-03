BLACKPINK’s Rosé sung Signal Song, Final Love Song teaser poster revealed by I-LAND 2: N/a; See here

BLACKPINK member Rosé has lent her captivating vocals to Mnet’s popular music reality show I-LAND’s second season. For the show, the K-pop idol has sung a new rendition of the Signal Song produced by THE BLACK LABEL, which will be released on April 4.

BLACKPINK Rosé sung Signal Song's teaser poster is out

On April 3, ahead of its much-anticipated release, I-LAND 2: N/a has finally unearthed a vibrant teaser poster for the song. The performance video and soundtrack will feature the participants of the music show and will be released on April 4, whereas I-LAND 2: N/a will premiere on April 18.

Check out the teaser poster for Rosé’s Signal Song;

Know the story behind Signal Song, Final Love Song

Signal Song was produced by THE BLACK LABEL’s in-house producers Teddy, 24, and VVN, drawing inspiration from the English song The Final Countdown sung by a Swedish rock band named Europe. The song delivers a powerful message on reflecting on the ban’s journey as they bid farewell, marking the end of an era.

Rosé’s rendition of the Final Love Song promises a musical treat with the singer’s angelic vocals combined with the track’s weighty concept. The Signal song performed by the BLACKPINK member will be released on April 4, 6 PM KST (2:30 PM IST), setting the premise for the broadcast of I-LAND 2: N/a on April 18, 8:50 PM KST (5:20 PM IST) through Mnet.

Advertisement

More details about I-LAND 2: N/a

I-LAND is a revolutionary music survival show in the K-pop scene that premiered its first season on June 26, 2020, with 23 male participants. Produced by Zico, Rain, and Bang Si Hyuk, the show was created by Belift Lab with the intention of molding the next K-pop boy group.

Following the show's successful airing, the boy group ENHYPEN was formed with the winning members. The upcoming season 2 will follow a similar narrative to form the next trendsetter girl group. My Demon actor Song Kang will act as a storyteller (host) for I-LAND 2: N/a and BIGBANG’s Taeyang will appear as the main producer for the show.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK member Rosé has been keeping a low profile in terms of new music releases. While there are many speculations about her launching a solo agency followed by Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo, nothing has been confirmed yet from her side.

Lately, she has also been seen gracing multiple fashion events, representing many global luxury brands.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

While you wait for Rosé’s next solo, gear up for a musical performance of Signal Song by the K-pop icon.











ALSO READ: BLACKPINK's Jennie reacts to rumors of first comeback since leaving YG Entertainment via ODD ATELIER