BLACKPINK's Jennie reacts to rumors of first comeback since leaving YG Entertainment via ODD ATELIER

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is yet to make a proper solo comeback since expiring individual contract with YG Entertainment in 2023. Though the singer continued to captivate her fans with her recent international collaborations, anticipation runs high for her comeback as a Korean soloist.

BLACKPINK's Jennie addresses media reports about her next solo comeback

On March 31, a few media reports surfaced about the SOLO singer releasing her next album in upcoming June. However, shortly after Jennie’s own agency OA (ODD ATELIER) issued a brief statement, saying, “Nothing has been confirmed yet.”

Though fans feel a little disappointed as they were eager to see the singer top the charts again with another hit, attention now shifts to her next response.

Meanwhile, Jennie made his debut as a soloist in 2018 with her chart-busting track SOLO, which recently crossed 1 billion YouTube views on its immaculate music video. Lately, the BLACKPINK member has partnered up with global artists, solidifying her presence in the international music scene.

In 2023, she featured in American pop singer The Weeknd’s track One of The Girls, as part of the HBO series The Idol, where Jennie also starred as an actress.

In October 2023, the singer dropped an English special single titled You & Me and recently she collaborated with American rapper Matt Champion on the track titled Slow Motion.

A few days ago, Jennie declined the offer to star in an upcoming star-studded variety show, igniting speculation about her gearing up for the next album. However, her brief response adds to the curiosity about her next endeavors.

More about BLACKPINK's Jennie latest solo ventures

Meanwhile, following her individual contract expiration with YG Entertainment, the K-pop idol has launched a solo agency called OA also known as ODD ATELIER. While YG Entertainment still manages her group activities with BLACKPINK, OA is responsible for her solo promotions.

Jennie has been lately busy with the tvN variety-reality show Apartment 404, where she is starring alongside popular MC Yoo Jae Suk. Though the program aired with high viewership ratings, over the past few weeks it has been grappling with a consistent dip, raising questions if that might be the reason for her latest rejection of another variety show.

While fans eagerly await further response from the K-pop icon or her agency, excitement still runs high for her much-anticipated comeback.

