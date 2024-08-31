Tori Kelly expresses desire to collaborate with BLACKPINK's Rosé in future; says 'She is a great artist'

American singer-songwriter Tori Kelly recently revealed her desire to collaborate with BLACKPINK's Rosé in the future, praising the K-pop star's talent and artistry. In an interview with the K-media outlet Korea Daily, Kelly expressed her admiration for Rosé, saying, "I really like Rosé from BLACKPINK, she is a great artist. I also love K-pop music; it is very fun and perfect for dancing."

Tori Kelly, who is known for her soulful pop and R&B sound, is no stranger to the K-pop scene. Her music has garnered a solid following in South Korea, with numerous K-pop artists expressing admiration for her work. BTS’ Jungkook and aespa’s Winter have covered her songs, while rising stars like RIIZE’s Anton have openly voiced their interest in working with her. Most recently, Kim Chaewon of LE SSERAFIM was featured on Tori Kelly’s track Spruce, marking her first collaboration with a K-pop artist.

Tori Kelly's admiration for Rosé comes as no surprise, given the BLACKPINK member's reputation for her powerful vocals and unique artistry. As the main vocalist of one of the world's most popular girl groups, Rosé has captivated global audiences with her distinct voice and evocative performances. A collaboration between Kelly and Rosé could offer a fresh fusion of Western pop-R&B and K-pop, promising a unique sound that reflects both artists' strengths.

Advertisement

Tori Kelly's comments about Rosé come amid her recent visit to South Korea for her debut concert, Tori Kelly Live in Seoul, held at Myung Hwa Live Hall in Yeongdeungpo Gu, Seoul, on August 27. The concert was part of her world tour, PURPLE SKIES, and marked her long-awaited performance in Korea after her initial 2020 concert was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Rosé continues to make strides in her solo career. After signing with THEBLACKLABEL, she teased new music on her birthday in February 2024, exciting fans with upcoming projects. She also lent her voice to Final Love Song as the theme for I-LAND 2 in April.

As Tori Kelly continues to build connections with the K-pop music scene, her desire to work with Rosé reflects a growing trend of cross-cultural collaborations that delight fans around the world. A potential duet between Kelly and Rosé could be a defining moment for both artists, blending their unique sounds into something truly special.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK, Stray Kids get shoutout from Ryan Reynolds ahead of his possible attendance at WATERBOMB SEOUL 2024 with Hugh Jackman