BLACKPINK's Rosé ties BTS' Jungkook as only K-pop act to chart atop Billboard Global Excl US for 9 weeks with Bruno Mars collab APT

BLACKPINK's Rosé is currently enjoying the peak of her solo career with her latest chart-topper APT. The Song, a collaboration with American singer Bruno Mars, has now set a new record on an esteemed Billboard chart, tying with BTS' Jungkook's Seven.

According to the latest update, APT has now spent 9 consecutive weeks at No. 1 on Billboard Global Excl. US chart. It debuted on the chart on November 2 and continued to stay strong at the top until the last week. This week, the song has ranked No. 3 on the chart, making space for holiday classics like Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You and Wham!'s Last Christmas.

Meanwhile, APT is now the only song by a K-pop or Asian act to spend 9 weeks atop Billboard Global Excl. Us chart along with BTS' Jungkook's Seven (feat. Latto). Both of these K-pop stars have now tied with global artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Gayle, The Kid Laroi, and Justin Bieber.

Congratulations to Rosé on this achievement!

Released on October 18, APT is a Korean drinking game-inspired song that became a global hit. Rosé revealed that initially, she was reluctant to release the song due to its theme, but the love she received after making it, changed everything. The upbeat retro-infused track is a perfect collaboration between Bruno Mars and the BLACKPINK member. It even became the biggest male-female debut duet of 2024, surpassing Taylor Swift and Post Malone's Fortnight.

With APT, Rosé scripted history as the first female K-pop soloist to break into the top 10 on Billboard Hot 100. The song also achieved records as the fastest to amass 300 million, 400 million, 500 million, and 600 million views on YouTube.

In addition, the track was named the Song of Year by Gallup Korea's annual public survey. It was also revealed that following APT's success Yoon Soo Il's 19882 hit Apartment witnessed a 190% rise in stream count on various platforms like Geneir Music. The veteran singer himself expressed gratitude towards the K-pop idol.

APT arrived as the pre-release for Rosé's first studio album rosie. It was released on December 6 and featured a total of 12 tracks including the Bruno Mars collab.

