2024 MBC Drama Awards winners leaked at pre-recording: Yoo Yeon Seok-Chae Soo Bin win Best Couple, Lee Je Hoon grabs Top Excellence, and more
The 2024 MBC Drama Awards winners list has been leaked through pre-recording. Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin have won the Best Couple honor, Han Suk Kyu has been bestowed with the Daesang, and more.
The 2024 MBC Drama Awards took place on December 30. However, the live broadcast was postponed to mourn the Jeju Air crash at Muan Airport. However, the winners' list has already been leaked from the pre-recording. From Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin to Lee Je Hoon, many stars have earned applause with their performances this year and won big at the ceremony.
Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin won the Best Couple at the 2024 MBC Drama Awards. The actors showed unparalleled chemistry in their ongoing drama When the Phone Rings. For their individual screen presence, Yoo Yeon Seok bagged the Top Excellence, while Chae Soo Bin was honored with the Excellence award.
On the other hand, Lee Je Hoon, who stunned viewers with his outstanding performance in Chief Detective 1958, won the Top Excellence honor. Meanwhile, Han Suk Kyu, who played the main lead in Doubt, took home the Grand Prize.
Meanwhile, Byun Yo Han won the Best Actor trophy for his incredible performance in Black Out. Wonderful World's Kim Nam Joo joined him for the Best Actress.
Check out the full list of winners here:
- Daesang / Grand Prize: Han Suk Kyu for Doubt
- Top Excellence Award: Yoo Yeon Seok for When the Phone Rings, Lee Je Hoon for Chief Detective 1958, and Honey Lee for Knight Flower
- Drama of the Year: Chief Detective 1958
- Best New Actor: Heo Nam Joon for When the Phone Rings and Lee Ga Seop for Black Out
- Best New Actress: Chae Won Bin for Doubt
- Best Actor: Byun Yo Han for Black Out
- Best Actress: Kim Nam Joo for Wonderful World
- Best Couple: Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings
- Excellence Award: Lee Jong Won for Knight Flower and Chae Soo Bin for When the Phone Rings
As seen above, these photos have also been shared by fans who attended the original even in Korea. The snaps provided a glimpse into the star-studded evening, from Yoo Yeon Seok and Chae Soo Bin accepting their Best Couple award to Na In Woo and Lee Se Young hosting the event.
