BLACKPINK's Rosé to reunite with former labelmate BIGBANG's Daesung on his talk show ahead of comeback with rosie

BLACKPINK's Rosé is gearing up for an exciting new chapter as she prepares to make her much-anticipated comeback with her first full-length album, rosie, set to release on December 6. As part of her promotional journey, the star will reunite with BIGBANG's Daesung on his popular YouTube talk show, ZIP Daesung, creating buzz among fans who are eager to see the duo’s dynamic interaction.

According to a report from SPOTV News on November 16 KST, Rosé recently wrapped up filming an episode of ZIP Daesung, the YouTube show hosted by Daesung, known for his charismatic and comedic hosting style. The reunion of the two YG Entertainment alumni has sparked excitement, as it brings together members of the former YG family, offering a nostalgic glimpse for longtime fans. The chemistry between Rosé and Daesung, often described as sibling-like, is expected to bring both heartfelt and humorous moments.

The episode will feature Rosé discussing her highly anticipated album rosie, marking her first full solo release after nearly three years since her debut solo single her last mini album -R-. With the pre-release track APT. already making history globally, topping both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global 200 (Excl. US) charts, expectations are sky-high. APT., a duet with pop superstar Bruno Mars, shows Rosé’s evolving artistry and has set the stage for what’s shaping up to be an unforgettable comeback.

Beyond music, fans can look forward to Rosé sharing candid insights about her creative process, the challenges of producing her first full album, and the personal stories behind her songs. The official tracklist, revealed on her social media on November 15, features titles such as Number One Girl, Game Boy, toxic 'till the end, 3AM, Not The Same, APT., and 2 Years. These tracks hint at a rich tapestry of emotions, blending introspective ballads with genre-defying pieces.

Rosé’s appearance on ZIP Daesung comes as part of a broader promotional tour, which also includes a guest spot on tvN’s You Quiz on the Block. As the release date of rosie approaches, fans are eagerly anticipating the honest and intimate moments Rosé will share in these interviews, offering a rare glimpse into her world.

