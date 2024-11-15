BLACKPINK's Rosé teases first full solo album rosie with heartfelt tracklist, set for December 6 release

BLACKPINK’s Rosé has officially teased her eagerly anticipated first full solo album, rosie, sending waves of excitement through her global fanbase. The album, which is set for release on December 6th, marks a significant milestone in Rosé’s career as she makes a comeback after nearly 3 years.

At midnight on November 15 KST, Rosé shared the news via her personal social media, alongside the official tracklist, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come. The confirmed songs include titles that promise a raw, poetic exploration of Rosé’s inner world, including Number One Girl, Game Boy, toxic 'till the end, 3AM, Not The Same, APT., and 2 Years. The tracklist hints at an album that will span a range of emotions, from introspective ballads to more experimental, genre-blurring tracks.

In her heartfelt message to fans, Rosé reflected on the journey leading to the creation of rosie. She spoke candidly about the challenges she faced, saying, “I remember last year as our year-long tour ended, I found myself in a session out here in Los Angeles. That led on to a year of walking in and out of the studio, writing songs with songwriters and producers I’d met for the first time, trying to figure out the next chapter in my career. I fell asleep many nights feeling confused and lost.”

However, Rosé’s struggles are now giving way to excitement as she unveils this deeply personal project. “I have poured my blood and tears into this album,” she confessed. “Rosie is the name I allow my friends and family to call me. With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me.”

The singer also shared that she has full ownership of her masters, thanks to a confirmation from her lawyer, ensuring she has complete control over her music. This gives fans even more reason to celebrate, knowing that Rosé has crafted this project entirely on her own terms.

With rosie, Rosé is not just releasing an album; she is inviting fans into a deeply personal chapter of her life. Fans are eagerly counting down the days until December 6th, ready to experience the album that is set to define Rosé’s next era.

