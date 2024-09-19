Bloodhounds' Woo Do Hwan caught in candid chat with Animal star Rashmika Mandanna at Milan Fashion Week; watch

Bloodhounds star Woo Do Hwan was recently snapped in one frame with our very own Srivalli aka Rashmika Mandanna. Their heart-warming interaction at the Milan Fashion Week is going viral online, raising hopes about a collaboration in the future.

On September 19, Woo Do Hwan attended the Milan Fashion Week at the heart of the Italian city, representing Onitsuka Tiger, a Japanese sportswear brand. Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna was seen seated beside him, donning the same brand’s outfit. A candid video captured them having a chitchat, that has sparked quite the intrigue.

Although their conversation can barely be heard because of the music playing at the venue, fans are going gaga over this unexpected interaction. Will we get to see them collaborate in the future? Only time will tell! For now, let’s enjoy their candid chat here:

For his Milan Fashion Week attendance, Woo Do Hwan decked out a fusion athleisure look completed with a gray hoodie over a white collared shirt, a dark grey trouser, and a yellow pair of sneakers. With a wet hair look, the Tempted actor looked insanely gorgeous.

Having made his acting debut in 2011, Woo Do Hwan continued to build his filmography in the following years. After starring in the 2017 drama Save Me, he garnered significant recognition, further continuing it with his role in Mad Dog.

In 2018, he became a renowned face after leading the MBC youth drama Tempted. His synergy with the co-actors Moon Ga Young, Kim Min Jae, and Park Soo Young earned global praise, landing him a solid spot among the rising stars.

Advertisement

The following year, he showed off his skills on the big-screen bagging a main role in Park Seo Joon starrer film The Divine Fury and its sequel.

However, it was the 2023 action series Bloodhounds, that propelled him to stardom. Some of his other works are Joseon Attorney, The Country: New Age, Master, My Heart Puppy, and more.

Woo Do Hwan has a bunch of upcoming projects in the pipeline. He is set to appear in a new romance drama Mr. Plankton alongside Lee Yoo Mi. His upcoming noir film with Hyeri Tropical Night is also set to premiere in 2025.

ALSO READ: ‘Allegations are not true’: Yoo Ah In’s side reacts to clear verdict in sexual assault case due to lack of evidence