Box Office: Superstar Rajinikanth ready to make GREAT COMEBACK with Coolie and Jailer 2

After an average outing with Vettaiyan, Superstar Rajinikanth is ready with a banger slate of releases that can mark his return to the box office in full potential. His next two releases, Coolie and Jailer 2, are among the most hyped movies of Indian cinema.

Coolie is being directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, one of the finest young filmmakers down south, who himself has become a brand. The maiden collaboration between Rajinikanth and Lokesh Kanagaraj is among the most exciting things in 2025. If all goes well, Coolie has the potential to emerge as the first Rs 1000 crore grosser from the Kollywood film industry.

Besides the two megastars, Coolie also stars Naga Arjun, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and others. Moreover, the big-budget action thriller also includes a short but impactful cameo of Aamir Khan. The movie is slated for a release in Summer 2025.

Moving on to next, Jailer 2 is another massive project for Rajinikanth. It is the much-awaited sequel of the 2023-released Jailer, which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. Set to be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is expected to take the story forward from where the first part ends. Anirudh will be back to compose the music, as it was his score that elevated the experience of the first part to a whole new level.

An official announcement video of Jailer 2 has already been released, and so far, the response is crazy. Bankrolled by Sun Pictures, the much-awaited sequel is expected to hit the screens in 2026. Like Coolie, Jailer 2 also carries the potential of hitting the Rs 1000 crore mark globally.

For the unversed, Superstar Rajinikanth stormed the box office with the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed Jailer in 2023. The movie not only marked his comeback at the box office but also emerged as one of the biggest money-spinners of Tamil cinema. However, the superstar couldn't repeat the same success with his last release, Vettaiyan. The TJ Gnanavel directorial ended up being an average affair, breaking the blockbuster streak of Rajinikanth.

Having said that, the next two releases of Thalaivar are full-on commercial entertainers. Both movies carry immense hype and are expected to rip off the box office records and set new benchmarks. Makers need to realize the potential of Hindi markets seeing the triumphant run of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 and promote both the Tamil releases well in the North circuit in order to blow up the box office.

