Coolie vs War 2 at Box Office: Which movie will emerge as the bigger hit if the clash happens?

Speculations are rife that the next Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Coolie, starring Superstar Rajinikanth in the titular role, is eyeing an Independence Day weekend release. If this turns out to be true, the movie will face a massive clash with War 2. Here's a look at which of these movies could have the upper hand at the box office if released on the same day.

War 2 has the upper hand in Hindi and Telugu belts, with potential to be the next Rs 1000 crore grosser

Starring two prominent names of Indian cinema—Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR—War 2 is among the most awaited releases of 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji under the production banner of Yash Raj Films, the spy action drama has generated immense buzz. The star cast itself is the most exciting factor for War 2, ensuring a record-breaking box office performance in both the Hindi and Telugu markets.

Moreover, the film benefits from being a part of a major cinematic universe. War 2 will advance the popular YRF Spy Universe with breathtaking action sequences and top-tier production value. Adding to the excitement is the possibility of a cameo by a big A-list star, serving as the cherry on top.

If well-received by the audience, War 2 definitely has the potential to hit Rs. 1000 crore at the worldwide box office. It has all the ingredients to emerge as the biggest Hindi film of 2025, alongside Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Coolie will lead in Tamil regions, has potential to emerge as the biggest Kollywood film of 2025

Rajinikanth's name alone is enough to create immense buzz, and when it is associated with a Lokesh Kanagaraj film, the expectations naturally skyrocket. Adding to the excitement, Coolie boasts a stellar ensemble cast, including Naga Arjun, Soubin Shahir, Upendra, Sathyaraj, and Shruti Haasan. What makes it even more intriguing for the Hindi audience is the cameo appearance by Aamir Khan.

While the action drama is already generating significant hype among South Indian audiences, it currently lacks substantial buzz in the Hindi belt. However, this could change dramatically once the makers begin releasing promotional content.

If well-received, Coolie has the potential to become the biggest Kollywood grosser of 2025—provided Thalapathy 69 doesn’t manage to strike the right chords with the audience.

War 2 will have a lead over Coolie if clash takes place

Considering the fact that the Hindi and Telugu regions are the biggest markets for the film business in India, War 2 is likely to have the upper hand over Coolie. However, the movie will still need to prove its worth at the box office. That said, one cannot underestimate a Rajinikanth film, especially one directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for delivering blockbusters.

Adding to the buzz, rumors suggest that Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 might also be released on the same date. While nothing official has been announced yet, a three-way clash on an Independence Day weekend wouldn’t be surprising.

For context, Rajinikanth’s Jailer was released during the Independence Day weekend in 2023, clashing with Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2. Interestingly, all three films managed to create history at the box office, proving that such clashes can still lead to monumental success for all parties involved.

