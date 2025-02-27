Box Office: Top 5 highest grossers of director Prakash Jha; from Raajneeti to Chakravyuh

Prakash Jha is a popular Bollywood director known for several popular political thriller and drama films and web series. The director has been a part of the industry for over 4 decades with iconic films like Raajneeti and Ganaajal being just a small example of his mettle. As the director turns 73 years old and eyes the release of his web series Aashram Season 3 Part 2, here’s looking back at the top 5 grossers of the director’s career.

1. Raajneeti

At the top, Raajneeti secures the 1st position as Prakash Jha’s highest grossing movie ever. This multistarrer political thriller featured Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Rampal, Nana Patekar, Ajay Devgn, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson as the leads with Naseeruddin Shah in a special appearance. This 2010 superhit collected a net of Rs 92.5 crores at the Indian box office.

2. Satyagraha

Satyagraha is another political drama starring Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Amrita Rao and Manoj Bajpayee as the leads. This 2013 film got mixed reviews on its release and collected over Rs 55 crores at the Indian box office to a flop verdict.

3. Aarakshan

Aarakshan is another political drama featuring a huge star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Manoj Bajpayee and Prateik Babbar leading the film. It was Prakash Jha’s immediate next film after Raajneeti, targeting a popular subject of caste based reservations in Indian Government jobs and education institutes. This 2011 film became a flop by collecting Rs 42 crores only at the Indian box office.

Advertisement

4. Jai Gangaajal

Taking a step away from political thrillers, Prakash Jha released Jai Gangaajal in 2016, a sequel to his own 2003 cult classic Gangaajal starring Ajay Devgn. The sequel featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead role with Jha himself in a supporting role. Even though it was a sequel to a popular film, the mixed reviews from critics got it a flop verdict with a collection of just Rs 32.5 crores at the Indian box office.

5. Chakravyuh

Securing the 4th position here is another politician thriller Chakravyuh released in 2012, featuring Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Om Puri, Esha Gupta and Abhay Deol as the leads. Though it received mixed to positive reviews on its release, the film became a flop by collecting just Rs 17 crores at the Indian box office.

Prakash Jha top 5 grossers

S. No Movie Nett Collection 1 Raajneeti Rs 92.5 crores 2 Satyagraha Rs 55 crores 3 Aarakshan Rs 42 crores 4 Jai Gangaajal Rs 32.5 crores 5 Chakravyuh Rs 17 crores

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question