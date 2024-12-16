8 upcoming Ranbir Kapoor movies that are increasing our excitement with every passing day

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most loved actors in Bollywood, and fans eagerly look forward to seeing him on the big screen. He last starred in the 2023 action drama Animal, which was a huge blockbuster at the box office. The actor has a stellar lineup of films set to release in the next few years. Let’s take a look at Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming movies that you wouldn’t want to miss at any cost.

8 upcoming Ranbir Kapoor movies that are worth the wait:



1. Love & War

As of now, Ranbir Kapoor’s next movie is Love & War, and he has kicked off the shoot. It marks his reunion with director Sanjay Leela Bhansali after many years. He will also be seen sharing the screen once again with his wife Alia Bhatt and Sanju co-star Vicky Kaushal. The magnum opus was postponed from Christmas 2025 and is now slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026, during the holiday stretch consisting of Ramzan, Ram Navami, and Gudi Padwa.

Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Love & War is a love triangle with a war backdrop. Ranbir will reportedly have a gray character in the film. A source close to the development stated, “It’s a twisted gray character and warrants the presence of someone who is not just a great actor but also a superstar. It has elements of heroism, but deep within lie the psychic undertones.” Ranbir is expected to wrap the shoot by Summer 2025.

2. Ramayana Part: 1 and 3. Ramayana Part: 2

Among the most highly anticipated Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movies is the epic Ramayana. It is being made in two parts and has been officially announced by the makers. Ranbir portrays the character of Lord Rama, with Sai Pallavi as Maa Sita and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol, Lara Dutta, Ravi Dubey, Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, and more have been cast in pivotal roles.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana Part 1 arrives in cinemas on Diwali 2026, while Part 2 drops on Diwali 2027. Announcing the release dates, producer Namit Malhotra stated in a note, “Join us as we fulfill our dream of bringing our greatest epic to life with pride and reverence…”

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Ranbir has almost finished his work on the first part and will move onto the second from June 2025. The shoot is expected to be wrapped by the end of next year.

4. Dhoom 4

In an exclusive report, Pinkvilla revealed that Ranbir Kapoor is joining the Dhoom franchise. After John Abraham, Hrithik Roshan, and Aamir Khan, he will be playing the antagonist in the fourth installment, which will be a reboot of the franchise. A source disclosed, “It’s a Dhoom reboot with Ranbir Kapoor in the lead, and the fourth Dhoom film is presently in the writing stage. A new director will be appointed by Aditya Chopra for Dhoom 4 to bring in a fresh take to the world of this cat-and-mouse race.”

The official announcement is yet to be made, but Pinkvilla has learned that Ranbir will begin Dhoom 4 in December 2025, and the film will release in 2027. Dhoom 4 has certainly earned a spot on the much-awaited Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movie list.

5. Animal Park and 6. Animal’s third part

In 2023, Ranbir Kapoor took on a violent and aggressive role as Ranvijay in Animal. The film was directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The cast also included Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, Prem Chopra, and others. Animal was a major commercial success and brought in a lot of acclaim for Ranbir’s performance.

A sequel titled Animal Park was teased in the end-credits scene of the film. In a recent conversation with Deadline Hollywood during the Red Sea International Film Festival, Ranbir revealed that the sequel will go on floors in 2027. He also confirmed that a third part will be made.

7. Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev and 8. Brahmāstra: Part Three

The cinematic universe Āstraverse began with the movie Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva in 2022. It brought real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together on the big screen for the first time. In the first film, Ranbir played the role of Shiva, a young man with superpowers who has to prevent a powerful weapon from falling into the hands of the enemy.

Director Ayan Mukerji planned it as a trilogy with Brahmāstra: Part Two – Dev and Brahmāstra: Part Three as the future installments. In his 2024 interview with Deadline, Ranbir revealed that the second part is in the writing stage. He also mentioned that Alia Bhatt will be returning for the sequel. The shooting timeline is not out yet, but the Brahmāstra sequels are the Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movies that are worth the wait.

Apart from these, Ranbir might also reunite with director Rajkumar Hirani for a film, but not many details about it are known yet. Which Ranbir Kapoor upcoming movie are you looking forward to the most?

