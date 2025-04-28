Box Office: Revenge of the Sith hits USD 400M domestic milestone, global total nears USD 900M with USD 42M re-release haul

Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith has achieved a significant milestone with its 20th-anniversary re-release, crossing the USD 400 million mark at the domestic box office. The film’s re-release, which debuted this past weekend, earned an impressive USD 42 million globally, exceeding all expectations and outpacing the newly released The Accountant 2 starring Ben Affleck. This marks a successful return for the 2005 film, which now nears a USD 900 million global total.

In a spectacular display of nostalgia and fan devotion, Revenge of the Sith grossed USD 25 million domestically, with an additional USD 17 million coming from international markets. These numbers indicate that the demand for re-releases, particularly targeting a millennial audience, remains strong. Notably, Revenge of the Sith outperformed Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace, which made about half as much in its own reissue last year.

Originally released as the conclusion to the Star Wars prequel trilogy, Revenge of the Sith holds a significant place in the franchise’s legacy. While the prequel trilogy has had a mixed reception over the years, with many fans still favoring the original Star Wars trilogy, Revenge of the Sith has consistently earned better reviews than its predecessors, The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. Currently, the film holds a 79 percent fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, a significant upgrade over the 61 percent of Attack of the Clones and 54 percent of The Phantom Menace.

The film’s re-release performed better than Titanic, which made USD 17 million in its rerun, and The Empire Strikes Back, which grossed USD 22 million.

The USD 42 million opening marks the biggest re-release opening since The Lion King in 2011, with some of the most successful recent re-releases, such as Interstellar and Coraline, grossing over USD 50 million.

Revenge of the Sith marks the end of George Lucas’s tenure as director, concluding the origin story of Anakin Skywalker, who would later become Darth Vader. The film’s re-release continues to be a reminder of the enduring power of Star Wars and its legacy across generations. With its global total rapidly approaching the aforementioned figure, Revenge of the Sith shows that even two decades later, the Force remains strong.

