EXCLUSIVE: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Prakash Jha in talks for a political drama set in Bihar

In 2019, Siddhant Chaturvedi made a smashing debut with the Zoya Akhtar-directed Gully Boy co-starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. He followed it up with Gehraiyaan, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Phone Bhoot and Yudhra. After taking a break to rethink on his choices, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Siddhant Chaturvedi is in advanced talks with Prakash Jha for a political drama.

According to sources close to the development, after the success of the Aashram franchise on OTT, Prakash Jha is all set to make a political drama for the big screen. “Prakash Jha has developed a larger-than-life political drama over the last year and is presently in advanced stages of discussion with Siddhant Chaturvedi. The filmmaker was looking for an actor, who has the hunger to perform as the character has multiple dimensions,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that the film will be set against the backdrop of politics in Bihar. “It’s a rooted political drama inspired from the real incidents from the state, with complex intercharacter dynamics. Once the conversations make it to the paper, Siddhant will undergo acting workshops to get the dialect and body-language right,” the source added.

Prakash Jha is known for making popular films like Mrityudand, Gangajal, Raajneeti, and Satyagraha among others. The filmmaker is aiming to make a comeback to the theatrical genre with the yet-untitled political drama and is looking to lock the entire star-cast by Summer 2025. Apart from Siddhant, a strong ensemble is expected to come on board the film and there is a talk of multiple national award-winning actors to be on-board the political drama.

Apart from the yet untitled political drama, Prakash Jha is also scripting for Raajneeti 2. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.