Box Office: Ben Affleck’s The Accountant 2 opens with USD 38.2M global haul, boosting Amazon's theatrical presence

Ben Affleck’s much-anticipated The Accountant sequel has made an impressive start at the box office, grossing USD 38.2 million globally. The film, which opened in theaters on April 25, marks another milestone in Amazon’s growing presence in the showbiz market.

The action thriller, directed by Gavin O’Connor and written by Bill Dubuque, saw a strong showing at the US box office, debuting with USD 24.5 million. Internationally, the film raked in USD 13.7 million over its five-day opening across 71 markets. This surpassed the openings of other recent films like Twisters (USD 10.6M), A Working Man (USD 15M), and The Beekeeper (USD 20.4M). Despite its solid opening, The Accountant 2 still faces the challenge of recouping its USD 80 million production budget, a figure that, while notable, may not seem daunting in the context of Amazon’s overall strategy.

Amazon’s approach to theatrical releases is distinct from that of traditional Hollywood studios. While legacy studios rely heavily on box office revenues to make profits, Amazon uses the theater as a tool for brand awareness. By releasing films in theaters, Amazon not only increases the film’s visibility but also draws viewers into its ecosystem, encouraging them to engage with Prime Video. This strategy allows Amazon to invest less in marketing while leveraging the broader theatrical audience to drive subscriptions and ad engagement on its platform.

The Accountant 2, for those unversed, is a sequel to 2016’s The Accountant, which introduced audiences to Affleck’s character, Christian Wolff, a highly skilled accountant with a secret life as a vigilante. In the follow-up, Wolff finds himself entangled in another high-stakes scenario, with Jon Bernthal, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, and J.K. Simmons reprising their roles. Newcomer Danielle Pineda joins the cast in a pivotal role.

Premiering at the South by Southwest festival on March 8, The Accountant 2 has received positive reviews, setting the stage for further success both theatrically and on streaming. While Amazon’s theatrical release may not rely on massive box office returns, the company continues to position itself as a major player in the entertainment industry, with its ecosystem strategy driving a new wave of distribution that blends both traditional and digital mediums.

With a sequel already in development, The Accountant 2 could just be the beginning of a series that brings even more attention to Amazon’s cinematic endeavors.

