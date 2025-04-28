Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn’s thriller sells 8,700 tickets in top Indian national chains

Raid 2 Advance Booking Box Office: Ajay Devgn is set to kick off the month of May with his much-awaited sequel, Raid 2. This thriller-drama is the follow-up to the actor’s 2018 film Raid. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the movie stars Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, and Saurabh Shukla in leading roles and is scheduled to hit theaters on May 1, 2025.

Raid 2 sells 8700 tickets in the top national chains

Advance bookings for Raid 2 began on April 27, 2025. As of 10:30 AM on April 28, 2025, the film has sold 8,700 tickets in top national chains for its opening day, with three days remaining until release.

There’s still time for Raid 2 to build momentum ahead of its release. While the music could have played a role in boosting the film’s appeal among general audiences, it hasn’t gained the expected traction so far.

For the 2018 film Raid, the popularity of its songs played a significant role in boosting public awareness and excitement. While Raid 2 hasn’t yet seen the same level of music-driven hype, the legacy and love for the prequel will undoubtedly fuel anticipation for the sequel. Additionally, the trailer and other pre-release assets present Raid 2 as more commercialized than its predecessor, which could lead to a more lavish and visually appealing theatrical experience for audiences.

Watch the Raid 2 trailer

Raid 2 opening day expectations

Judging by its current trend and potential, Raid 2 is likely to open in the range of Rs 15 crore to Rs 17 crore India net, a significant increase over its predecessor. However, its opening could be impacted by ongoing releases like Kesari 2.

Other competing films, such as Ground Zero, the Andaz Apna Apna re-release, and The Bhootnii, are expected to perform on a lower level and won’t significantly affect the box office performance of this sequel. The long-term success of Raid 2 will heavily depend on how audiences perceive the film and whether it meets or exceeds the expectations set by the prequel.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

